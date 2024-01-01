Want to improve your clinical documentation? Just say the word.
Make it easy and fast to update your electronic medical records (EMR). Our clinical speech recognition solutions allow doctors and nurses to capture and document patient data quickly and more accurately, saving them time, and improving the quality of the patient care record and speeding up healthcare data availability and quality.
Natural data entry for those who care
Forget about typing
Dragon Medical solutions accurately translate the doctor’s voice into a rich, detailed clinical narrative that feeds directly into the EMR. Enter and capture health data simply using your voice.
Accurate records
Avoid mistakes with Dragon Medical solutions that recognise clinical vocabulary and adapt to your voice, style of speaking and accent. Your voice, understood. A simple, natural, intuitive tool to updating your EMR.
Time and efficiency
Dragon Medical frees up time by disentangling the healthcare professionals from the keyboard and the screen.
Quality of care
Ability to capture a more complete, accurate patient story supports better clinical decision making.
Complete integration
Nuance solutions are designed to work with industry standard clinical IT platforms—including Agfa, Cerner, Central Data Networks, Comrad, GE, Intelerad, Kestral, Promedicus etc.
Reasons and evidence to speech enable your EMR
Digitised clinical documentation is the cornerstone to deliver productivity benefits for healthcare and quality outcomes for patients. Many healthcare professionals are struggling with the increased burden of administration and poor usability of digitised systems. Speech recognition integrated into clinical documentation is fast becoming one of the most used tools in the quest for eHealth adoption.
Incredible outcomes start here…
100M
fewer clicks means more time for patients
45%
less time spent on clinical documentation
90%
of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of documentation
Solutions
AI solutions that empower clinicians
Nuance solutions and services ensure information accuracy throughout the entire patient journey. Now, thanks to AI in healthcare, you can trust that clinical documentation and the patient story will always be “first time right.”
Dragon Medical One
Cloud‑based speech recognition that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms and devices regardless of physical location. Save time and increase efficiency with the most powerful cloud‑ based speech recognition in the world.
Dragon Medical SpeechKit
A complete development ecosystem and delivery platform for healthcare developers who want to embed voice technology in their clinical applications. Easy to integrate with platform‑specific SDKs for mobile devices (iOS and Android), web browsers (Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari), and desktops (Microsoft .NET and COM).
PowerScribe One
A radiology reporting platform utilising Nuance powerful cloud-based speech recognition and natural language processing to enable the rapid and efficient creation of high-quality, actionable radiology reports.
mPower Clinical Analytics
Our NLP driven, cloud-based platform delivers meaningful analytics used to profile the organisation’s performance across relevant metrics. This information helps drive initiatives that make a real difference to clinical and business outcomes.
Award‑winning solutions that have won over the industry
10K
healthcare facilities worldwide
500K+
clinicians in 10K+ organisations worldwide
300M
patient stories get told accurately every year