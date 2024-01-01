Dragon Medical One: Secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition

Dragon Medical One comes with a dedicated medical dictionary which is customised to your subspecialty. When you are dictating medical terms, the software understands what you are saying and transcribes with amazing accuracy. The number of corrections is minimal out-of-the-box and it improves over time as the cloud-based AI engine learns your voice. You can also train it further by adding words and phrases to the custom vocabulary. This is particularly useful when adding subspecialty terminology as well as similar sounding words and names.

Mr Tao Shan Lim

Orthopaedic surgeon, Perth

