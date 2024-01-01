Dragon Medical One: Secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition

The #1 clinical documentation companion
Go beyond dictation with a conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion. Dragon Medical One uses artificial intelligence to accurately capture voice-generated content directly into clinical systems. More than just a speech recognition solution, Dragon Medical One can aid and assist.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 3 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for three consecutive years, 2021‑2023, earning praise from clinicians for helping them deliver and document better patient care.
Documentation aid & clinical noting
Reduce the burden of clinical documentation
Dragon Medical One supports a more productive documentation experience before, during, and after the patient consultation. Advanced speech recognition delivers faster, simpler, and more complete clinical notes and documentation.
Unrivalled accuracy
Dragon Medical One requires no voice profile training, a single cloud based profile is auto established at first use powered by AI algorithms and a first‑class professional medical vocabulary. Accent adjustments and microphone calibration are automatic, providing even greater accuracy, and an optimal clinician experience from the start.
Dictation done better
Dictate at cursor, directly into the application of your choice, or use a dictation box to access your notes and transfer text between apps. Anchor dictation allows you to maintain focus as you move between multiple apps.
Smartphone mic
When paired with PowerMic Mobile, any workstation becomes a dictation station, giving clinicians freedom to document notes using their smartphone as a secure wireless microphone.
AutoText
Reduce time and eliminate repetitive data entry by automating how commonly used content and information is added to clinical notes. Customised templates can be shared across users, departments, and organisations.
Advanced commands
Conquer the clicks and optimise workflows with advanced step-by-step commands. Format, correct, and navigate notes and records quickly and easily using just your voice.
Industry-leading architecture
With remarkable responsiveness and resilience, this ISO 27001 - certified solution enables broad integration and seamless support for both browser and web-based EMRs—giving you the flexibility you need in the environment you want.
Your path to the future begins now with Dragon Medical One.
Dragon Medical One aids with your documentation workflow and assists you within the EMR and beyond so you can achieve higher levels of quality across care settings.
Workflow assistant
Conquer the clicks using advanced voice commands
Simplify repetitive tasks such as EMR navigation, orders, and signing notes by using the integrated voice capabilities of Dragon Medical One. Go beyond clinical workflows to draft personal emails, navigate Microsoft Office documents, and search the web by using your voice.
Secure and compliant
Our security practices, combined with a high-availability and redundant infrastructure in Australia, help ensure that your clinicians will experience fast, accurate, secure, and uninterrupted clinical speech recognition.
Act on insights with our customer success organisation
Nuance has many years of experience working closely with hospitals to support deployment and adoption of our solutions. As part of our Customer Success Organisation, we provide regular reports for monitoring KPI trends, measuring ROI, responding to changes in adoption and demonstrating benefits.
Nuance professional services
Personalised experience and improved EMR adoption
Our team of experts give you all the support you need to plan, deploy and adopt our cloud platform. We work closely with healthcare organisations to understand goals and requirements and to tailor our solutions and delivery strategy to their needs. We carry out analyses of EMR and other clinical system’s workflows to ensure maximum optimisation is being achieved.
What customers are saying
