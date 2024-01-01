Te Whatu Ora Whanganui hospital rapidly captures medical notes to save time while improving patient care

Background

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui hospital is based in New Zealand’s north island and provides in‑hospital medical care as well as healthcare services throughout the local region. This vast area encompasses residents in Whanganui, Ruapehu/Waimarino, Taihape and the Rangitikei Districts. As part of the approximately 110‑bed hospital, Te Whatu Ora Whanganui runs a busy Emergency Department (ED). Entirely focused on providing quality patient care, the ED trialed Nuance’s Dragon Medical One to save time creating medical notes.

According to Dr Eric Siedenburg, Senior Medical Adviser for Digital Services and Emergency Consultant at the hospital, some of the doctors in the ED were already familiar with Nuance’s Dragon Medical One as they had used the voice‑to‑text software while working overseas. Aware of its benefits, they championed a trial which commenced in 2019 with doctors in the ED and mental health department participating.