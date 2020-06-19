Company cookie statement
Cookie statement
Our sites use cookies and similar tracking tools to distinguish you from other users. This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you browse our sites and allows us to improve our sites. Cookies are pieces of information that a website transfers to your hard drive to store and sometimes track information about your use of our sites. When you enter one of our sites our web server sends a cookie to your device which allows us to recognize your device. Cookies set by us are called first party cookies. Our partners may also set cookies from a domain different than that of our web servers, which are called third party cookies. By associating the identification numbers in the cookies with other information you may provide, for example if you register or make a purchase with us, then we may know that the cookie information relates to you.
We use cookies to:
- Manage the experience on our sites. This enables us to keep track of items selected to the shopping cart in our store or remember you when you return to our sites. These are also used to store your preferences such as your language choice or job search criteria to display relevant results.
- Authenticate access to secure areas of our sites such as your account or to payment areas of our sites.
- Improve the sites or services by using analytics to understand traffic patterns so we can find popular site content and potential problems.
- Display our advertising. We may partner with third party advertising networks who use cookies to help us display advertising on our sites or to enable us to advertise to you on other websites you may visit as well as to understand the effectiveness of that advertising.
Types of cookies we use:
We maintain a list of cookies that are set by our web servers. We categorize the cookies into the following categories:
- Strictly Necessary Cookies – These cookies are essential for our website to provide the function requested by you. It also includes what is required for our website to comply with our legal obligation to you, such as providing security.
- Performance/Analytics Cookies – These cookies allow us to collect information about how you use our website so that we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us know which information is more or less interest to you.
- Targeting Cookies – These cookies may be set through our website by our marketing and advertising partners. They are used by us to provide our partners information about the Nuance products and services information you have viewed on our website. Our partners use this information to show you our information and advertisement on other sites that may be of interest to you.
How you can control cookies:
Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but if you prefer, you can change your browser to prevent that and your help screen or manual will tell you how to do this. However, you may not be able to take full advantage of our website if you prevent automatic acceptance of cookies.
Go opt out of interest-based advertising, visit the National Advertising Initiative(Open a new window). If located in the European Union, visit Your Online Choices(Open a new window) and select your location. Please note you will continue to receive generic ads.
To opt out of each cookie category (except strictly necessary cookies), open the Privacy Preference Center and change your settings.
Updated: June 19, 2020