Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Nuance has played a foundational role in the evolution of speech recognition. Our ASR research team uses deep learning to map audio to text with high fidelity, even in challenging acoustic environments and tight resource constraints, leveraging application knowledge to ensure optimal performance.

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

As pioneers in NLP, we’ve been talking to machines since long before smart phones existed, engineering AI that goes beyond recognizing words to understanding their meaning. Our NLP research uses deep learning to optimize our understanding of typed or spoken user input in the context of an overall dialogue.

Biometrics

Our market‑leading, award‑winning biometrics solutions inform Nuance’s services and products for security and fraud protection. Leveraging parallel deep learning stacks to efficiently and precisely identify or verify speakers and authors based on audio and linguistic content, these AI research streams enable natural, secure interactions.

AI research in action

Our solutions are designed to empower excellence, meet specific needs and requirements, and address the biggest challenges our customers face every day.

Nuance DAX

Powered by cutting‑edge Nuance artificial intelligence, Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX) provides a seamless ambient experience, unburdening clinicians so they can focus on patient care. Multi‑channel signal processing, far‑field ASR, speaker diarization, and auto‑punctuation create a readable transcript of the patient encounter and abstractive summarization technology is used to produce a properly formatted and structured medical report.

More data. Smarter AI. Better outcomes.

Our vertical solutions are tailored to industry‑specific needs and protected by world‑class security. Our artificial intelligence evolves to meet changing objectives by drawing on massive streams of data that help us continually learn, improve, and resolve emerging problems.

300M

patient stories captured and communicated annually 

31B+

customer interactions via digital and voice channels per year

8B

biometric authentications per year

EVP CTO Joe Petro

We believe customer data is sacred, so we build our cutting‑edge AI technology responsibly—with data privacy and protection in mind.


Joe Petro
Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Learn more about our trust principles

Commercial and academic partnerships

Thinking bigger together

We partner with global academic and commercial thought leaders to advance the state of the art in conversational AI.

Thought leadership

Recent AI publications

Prediction Network Architecture in RNN-T for ASR
Training automatic speech recognition models with de-identified data

Improved far field speech recognition with microphone arrays

Combining the advantages of close-talk and far-talk speech recognition

