Our culture

Who we are

Our most powerful asset is our people.

We are a global community of doers

Ours is a culture of innovation where breakthroughs happen every day.

Relentless overachievers

From the engineers who develop our solutions to the diverse teams that keep our business running, Nuance is filled with people who push the limits of what’s possible. Exceeding expectations is a baseline for us—so much so that our customers have come to expect it.

Patent office regulars

At heart, we are all inventors, with a questing spirit that drives us to always look past what is to “what if?” Our approximately 2,350 patents and patent applications are evidence of our pioneering DNA, which is always informed by our goal of amplifying human potential.

Professional listeners

Over decades embedded in the industries we serve, we’ve learned that understanding a customer’s distinct needs, obstacles, and goals is the key to tailoring a solution that succeeds on every level. As much vertical expertise as we bring to each partnership, we never forget the importance of paying attention.

Champions of what matters

With every project we launch and every problem we solve, we aim to free our customers to focus on what matters most. Because technology isn’t working if it isn’t helping people to do their best work, achieve their best results, and be their best selves, every single day.

Right place, right time, right mind.

It’s not every day that a professional services lead secures a suite of patents, but Haydar was never one to be confined by a title—and the patents he secured for behavioural biometrics in 2018 were the product of a journey driven by curiosity, collaboration, intuition, and a relentless drive to make something that “makes the world a better place.”

Making every day matter, together

Imaginers, inventors, improvers: there are many "I"s in our teams.

top-work-places-2023-award
montreals-top-employers-2023
top-places-to-work-2022
built-in-2023-best-places-to-work-award
logo-best-places-to-work-lgbtq-2022
selling-power-50-best-companies-to-sell-for-2022-award

We show up for each other

Holidays, birthdays, friendly competitions, talent shows—we'll take any excuse to get in a room together...even if it's a virtual room.

employees holding signs
group of employees from india
man and woman hugging
group of people outside
four women pointing to volunteer sign
school children in india
man with dogs
group of people in front of puzzle sign
group of people with running shirts
father and son outside
group of people in santa clause costums
two woman runners
four men with flower bouquets
six people on a bike
dog in a wagon
people receiving awards
two women smiling in office
woman in red indian dress
young girl in halloween costume
six skiers with thumbs up
man playing guitar
group of people with funny glasses
room full of games for donation
three people holiding signs
group of people wearing christmas sweaters
two woman kneeling
group of women with hats
woman in paris
group of people donating food
three men big bike sign