Careers at Nuance, a Microsoft Company


Unlock more of what matters to you

See how

Ready to pursue your passion at Nuance?     Find your career(Open a new window)

Now hiring people like you

Nuance is now a Microsoft company. Explore open positions across our organization.


Corporate Functions

Join the People, Legal, Finance, or IT team—and make our business your business.


R&D and Engineering

Build the next wave of Nuance solutions—and push the boundaries of technology.


Sales and Marketing

Identify new opportunities—and bring Nuance solutions and expertise to new customers.


Students

Get an internship at Nuance—and work with the brightest minds in the industry.


Professional Services

Develop, lead, and manage projects—and take our technology to the world.


All careers

View all open positions—and bring your curiosity to Nuance.

See all job listings(Open a new window)

Looking for a great place to work?

You’ve found it—and we have the awards to prove it. Need more convincing? Explore life at Nuance.

top-work-places-2023-award
montreals-top-employers-2023
top-places-to-work-2022
built-in-2023-best-places-to-work-award
logo-best-places-to-work-lgbtq-2022
selling-power-50-best-companies-to-sell-for-2022-award

You can make an impact here

Nuance is reinventing how people connect with technology and each other through AI-powered solutions that are more intelligent and intuitive. Solutions that engage consumers, enhance healthcare, advance security, and make an impact across industries. Solutions built by innovators—like you.

One global team

Nuance has locations in 26 countries—with more than 7,000 people collaborating across five continents and many different cultures. And yet we work together as one team, dedicated to our customers and our communities.

See where we work

Everyone deserves equal opportunity

Nuance is proud to be an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action workplace. We consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, military and veteran status, disability, genetics, or any other category protected by federal law (pdf. Open a new window) or Nuance policy.

Please call 781-565-5086 if you need a disability accommodation for any part of the employment process.

Stay connected with Nuance

There’s always something happening at Nuance. Whether you’re looking to land a new career (Open a new window)or learn about our latest innovations, collaborations, and community efforts, we hope you’ll follow us.

Careers overview

Life at Nuance

Benefits

Students

Open positions(Open a new window)