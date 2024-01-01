Artificial intelligence in healthcare

The power of conversational AI
The increasing pressure to produce timely and accurate documentation demands an emerging technology solutions that make the difference complementing patient care. Powered by artificial intelligence, neural networks and machine learning, Nuance conversational AI solutions build on over three decades of clinical expertise to slash documentation time by up to 50 % while improving clinician satisfaction by 90%.
Your path to the future begins now with Dragon Medical One
Nuance is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI. Dragon Medical One aids with your documentation workflow and assists you within the EPR and beyond so you can achieve higher levels of quality across care settings.
A history of innovation. A future of promise.
Speech recognition
For decades, Nuance has been a pioneer in speech recognition technology. Today, powered by advances in the cloud and cognitive computing, Nuance is delivering unprecedented accuracy through breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and deep learning. Recognised by Forbes as one of 10 hot artificial intelligence technologies, our speech recognition capability builds a profile based on just a few seconds of speech from the user. It even adapts over time to account for the user having a cold, using a different microphone or moving from one environment to the next. The result is more responsive performance and higher quality.
Radiology reporting
Healthcare AI and machine learning algorithms are essential technologies for radiologists. Not only can they automate routine tasks, but they have the potential to improve the radiologists experience and advance the quality of patient care. At Nuance, we continue to advance the capabilities of our PowerScribe 360 Reporting and mPower Clinical Analytics to transform the radiology reading experience.
Solutions
Nuance is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI. Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others.
Documentation capture solutions
Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.
Diagnostic solutions and analytics
PowerScribe 360 is the leading real-time radiology reporting platform and is speech-enabled.
Access to actionable insights with mPower Clinical Analytics that can help you optimise radiology performance, reduce costs, and increase revenues—all while enhancing patient care.
Resources
White paper
-
Permission to hope: The path to success in England’s healthcare reorganisation(pdf. Open a new window)
Insights from the Nuance UK Healthcare Council, in collaboration with CHIME.