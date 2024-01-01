Artificial intelligence in healthcare

Speech recognition

For decades, Nuance has been a pioneer in speech recognition technology. Today, powered by advances in the cloud and cognitive computing, Nuance is delivering unprecedented accuracy through breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and deep learning. Recognised by Forbes as one of 10 hot artificial intelligence technologies, our speech recognition capability builds a profile based on just a few seconds of speech from the user. It even adapts over time to account for the user having a cold, using a different microphone or moving from one environment to the next. The result is more responsive performance and higher quality.