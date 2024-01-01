Dragon Medical Cloud Uptime Report (France and Benelux)

Building trust through transparency

Dragon Medical cloud services provide real time speech recognition for Dragon Medical One as well as hundreds of partner applications. At Nuance, we recognise the critical role of real time speech recognition in creating robust clinical documentation and delivering timely, personalised patient care.

This status page is intended to provide historical insight into the overall uptime and SLA compliance of our Dragon Medical cloud services. This page will be updated once a month and we will continue to evolve and expand the content of this page to provide complete transparency.

Annualised Uptime Performance
Total 12-month uptime
 
 
 
Total 12-month downtime
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exceeded

contractual SLA 99.5%

 
 

Total 12-month uptime

 
 

100% uptime

 
 
Monthly Contractual SLA Compliance
 
 
Monthly Uptime Details
 
Uptime
 
Unplanned downtime
 

