Dragon for financial services

Reduce risk and improve compliance with voice.

Dragon amplifies the everyday efficiency of financial professionals, helping them to meet changing regulatory governance with progressively more detailed and accurate reports, plans, disclosures, and other documentation. With Dragon Professional Group speech recognition, you’ll see immediate improvement in the speed and accuracy of even the most detailed financial documentation. Reduce compliance risk and operational costs while improving client service with the ability to capture client interactions, document disclosures, and complex action plans easily, all by voice.