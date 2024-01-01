Make your best work effortless
From start-ups to global brands, Nuance has spent decades optimizing the everyday interactions that reputations are built on. Learn how our specialized AI solutions are evolving user experience in your unique industry.
Healthcare
With health, everyday changes can change everything.
Like the human body, a healthcare organization can’t be its best unless all of its systems are thriving. That’s why Nuance creates solutions that transform provider and patient experiences across the complete continuum of care. Our comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered innovations drives unmatched clinical, financial, and engagement outcomes for more than 10,000 healthcare organizations and 500,000 clinicians worldwide.
Government
The means to do more with less, faster and securely.
Changing budgets don’t have to mean fluctuating service levels. Our solutions are designed to help government entities thrive in every economic environment, bringing intelligent automation to the aid of overburdened employees. Nuance targets government‑specific challenges with dramatically streamlined documentation, intuitive automated communications, and customized call centers that make self-service navigation easy for citizens.
More industries
AI that understands your business
Education
Both students and teachers appreciate the unprecedented speed and ease of Dragon Speech Recognition for education, which transcribes dictation three times faster than typing, with 99% accuracy.
Insurance
Our affordable solutions for insurance optimize document productivity, elevate customer engagement, and improve daily interactions like policy quotes, premium payments, and claims adjustment.
Legal
Nuance is raising the bar for productivity in legal practices, designing tools that streamline every aspect of documentation for optimal speed, efficiency, client service and overall cost.
Social services
More complete, detailed and consistent case documentation, three times faster: Dragon for social services helps caseworkers deliver accurate reports ASAP so they can focus on serving their clients.