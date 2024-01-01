Dragon financial services documentation solutions

 

Improve productivity, compliance, and client service

Join the thousands of financial advisors who are using Dragon speech recognition solutions to create more detailed, accurate financial documentation to improve compliance, increase productivity and deliver better client service—by voice.

Role of technology in financial services

With an increase in reporting and paperwork demands and a shifting environment where clients expect more personalized services, it’s not surprising that financial professionals want agile tools to help meet these demands. Our second annual Role of Technology in Financial Documentation Compliance Survey looks at the impact to Financial Services on both back-end tasks like documentation, as well as front‑of‑the‑house activities, such as client service.

Get our latest resources

Infographic: Role of technology in financial documentation

Financial advisors seek automated tools to help improve documentation productivity, compliance, and client service.

Benefits

A smart investment

Improve financial documentation

Create client plans, reports, and other documents 3X faster than typing by hand.

Improve compliance

Quickly capture client interactions, document disclosures, and create more detailed action plans.

Deliver better client service

Improve document workflows and refocus your time back to client service, not paperwork.

Reduce time and costs

Reduce or eliminate reliance on administrative staff or outside transcription services.

Meet our professional productivity solutions

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organization with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Professional v16

Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customizable speech recognition. Optimized for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organizations.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.

Improve enterprise mobility

Improve documentation and reporting for your mobile workforce

Empower field workers, lawyers, social workers, insurance adjusters, public safety officers, and other professionals to keep up with documentation demands even when they are away from their desks. With Dragon Anywhere you can easily integrate our cloud‑based, professional‑grade mobile dictation solution into your mobile documentation workflow and enable mobile professionals to complete documentation requirements in real‑time—by voice—via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Talk to us about transforming your business with speech recognition.

