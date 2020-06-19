Company cookie statement
Cookie statement
Our sites use cookies and similar tracking tools to distinguish you from other users. This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you browse our sites and allows us to improve our sites. Cookies are pieces of information that a website transfers to your hard drive to store and sometimes track information about your use of our sites. When you enter one of our sites, our web server sends a cookie to your device which allows us to recognise your device. Cookies set by us are called first party cookies. Our partners may also set cookies from a domain different from that of our web servers. They are called third-party cookies. By associating the identification numbers in the cookies with other information you may provide (for example, if you register or make a purchase with us) then we may know that the cookie information relates to you.
We use cookies to:
- Manage the experience on our sites. This enables us to keep track of items selected from our store in the shopping cart or remember you when you return to our sites. These are also used to store your preferences, such as your language choice or job search criteria, to display relevant results.
- Authenticate access to secure areas of our sites, such as your account, or to payment areas of our sites.
- Improve the sites or services by using analytics to understand traffic patterns so that we can find popular site content and potential problems.
- Display our advertising, we may partner with third party advertising networks who use cookies to help us display our advertising on the Sites or to enable us to advertise to you on other websites you may visit as well as to understand the effectiveness of that advertising.
Types of cookies we use:
We maintain a list of cookies that are set by our web servers. We categorise the cookies into the following categories:
- Strictly Necessary Cookies – These cookies are essential for our website to provide the functions you request. They also include what is required for our website to comply with our legal obligations to you, such as providing security.
- Performance/Analytics Cookies – These cookies allow us to collect information about how you use our website so that we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us know which information is more or less of interest to you.
- Targeting Cookies – These cookies may be set through our website by our marketing and advertising partners. They are used by us to provide our partners information about the Nuance products and services information you have viewed on our website. Our partners use this information to show you our information and advertisement on other sites that may be of interest to you.
How you can control cookies:
Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but if you prefer, you can change your browser to prevent that and your Help screen or manual will tell you how to do this. However, you may not be able to take full advantage of our website if you prevent automatic acceptance of cookies.
You can opt out of interest-based advertising by clicking here [or if located in the European Union by clicking here]. Please note you will continue to receive generic ads.
You can also opt out of each cookie category (except strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on the “Cookie Settings” button below:
Updated: June 19, 2020