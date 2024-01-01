Nuance Healthcare Development Platform

Nuance Dragon Medical SpeechKit, with its secure cloud-based speech recognition and new voice-enabled capabilities, is used by hundreds of developers to create a richer, more enhanced user experience for thousands of healthcare providers.

Whether you are delivering with EHR apps for clinical documentation or other mobile productivity apps such as secure messaging, clinical and drug reference, or education, we can help you enhance performance by adding smarter, voice-enabled workflows. Using our SDK, developers are helping increase productivity boost physician satisfaction and rise the quality of care by offering a ubiquitous experience across platforms. Help your clients create and review documentation in one simple step, reduce or eliminate documentation costs, and improve overall financial performance.