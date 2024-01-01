The healthcare speech recognition and virtual assistant platform for developers
Used by more developers, in more healthcare apps, on more devices. This is your opportunity to harness the proven power of AI technologies by integrating medical speech recognition, voice‑enabled workflows and deep domain expertise into your apps.
Features and benefits
Why Nuance voice-enabled workflows are right for your healthcare app
From portability to reliability, capability to performance, these are among the most popular reasons to consider the Nuance Healthcare Development Platform.
Built for healthcare
With decades of healthcare experience, an extensive industry footprint, and our highly scalable voice platform, Nuance offers SDKs to match the needs and priorities of healthcare clients.
Powered by machine learning
Nuance advanced voice and language technologies are based on billions of end‑user interactions. Our hosted platform learns at scale, capturing more than 300 million minutes of voice dictation every year for a smarter, faster, more responsive experience.
Designed for rapid integration
By offering a unique blend of sophistication and simplicity, we can drastically enhance your healthcare app without complicated coding. Complete integration of speech dictation, voice‑enabled workflows, and CLU in minutes or hours, not days or weeks.
Enabled with professional‑grade features
Advanced command and control and text‑to‑speech capabilities create a more natural and responsive user experience. Beyond simply recording speech, our SDKs and services drive secure, intelligent voice‑enabled workflows with features such as Auto‑texts, custom medical vocabularies, voice correction capabilities and more.
Established across the globe
Available in a range of hosted and on‑premise configurations, our platform supports 20 languages for developers and clients in more than 30 countries.
Committed to end‑to‑end security
Our speech recognition hosting is backed by Microsoft Azure, a HITRUST CSF certified environment that provides a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls to meet requirements and manage risks. Today’s healthcare organizations can’t afford to compromise either security or privacy for performance—we can help you deliver it all.
Get started
Register for your free 90-day trial today
Join more than 1,000 healthcare developers worldwide who are already using AI‑powered technologies to address high‑impact problems in healthcare.
Register for free
Take advantage of our free evaluation period. Register for a 90‑day, no cost trial—get started today.
Integrate and evaluate
Access our extensive collection of SDKs, documentation, demo apps, and support forums. Discover how Nuance AI‑powered technology can help you exceed client expectations.
Established across the globe
Sign a commercial agreement, take advantage of new co‑marketing opportunities, and receive additional support to help promote your Nuance-enabled solution.
Explore SDKs
Discover the value of our AI powered SDKs for healthcare
Learn how our cross-platform SDKs and developer tools, reference applications, and documentation make it easy to integrate secure, voice‑enabled workflows and professional‑grade features into your mobile, web‑based, and desktops healthcare apps.
Nuance Dragon Medical SpeechKit, with its secure cloud-based speech recognition and new voice-enabled capabilities, is used by hundreds of developers to create a richer, more enhanced user experience for thousands of healthcare providers.
Whether you are delivering with EHR apps for clinical documentation or other mobile productivity apps such as secure messaging, clinical and drug reference, or education, we can help you enhance performance by adding smarter, voice-enabled workflows. Using our SDK, developers are helping increase productivity boost physician satisfaction and rise the quality of care by offering a ubiquitous experience across platforms. Help your clients create and review documentation in one simple step, reduce or eliminate documentation costs, and improve overall financial performance.
Get inspired
Make their success your new reality
Whether you are looking to add speech dictation to your app, deploy voice‑enabled workflows to tackle common tasks, or use NLU to extract clinical facts—we are here to help. See how some of our development partners are fundamentally changing the way care is captured. Let their success inspire confidence in your next move. Get started with the Nuance Healthcare Development Platform today.
athenahealth
athenahealth used Dragon Medical SpeechKit to add secure dictation and advanced voice‑enabled navigation to their web‑based EHR.
DocBuddy
DocBuddy is helping clients like Hand Surgery Associates save time by providing quick, simple access to voice‑driven documentation on the go by integrating Dragon Medical SpeechKit into their mobile app.
Better Day Health
It took the Better Day Health development team less than 24 hours to download Dragon Medical SpeechKit and integrate medical speech recognition into their web-based Better Day™ EHR.