Offsetting the looming physician shortage
In today’s competitive climate, you cannot afford to lose physicians and you need to attract new recruits to keep up with demand. Explore the infographic and learn what you can do to prepare.
What are you doing to attract and retain physicians?
90K
physician shortage predicted by 2025
64%
of physicians say burnout intensified with COVID‑19
$4.68B
a year attributed to the cost of provider burnout
$250K
cost to recruit one physician
The physician shortage and the aging population
By 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services predicts that there will be a nationwide shortage of 90,000 physicians. Burnout, COVID, retirement and limits on medical school and residency programs are the main reasons for the shortage.
Compounding the problem is an aging population. The number of people aged 65 and older is projected to reach 83.7 million by 2050*.
Are you prepared? Get the infographic to learn how you can help solve the problem.
*Clinical Advisor: Elderly population will reach 83.7M by 2050, 4/8/14
Meet the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX)
Nuance DAX, an ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution, automatically documents patient encounters at the point of care accurately and efficiently. For use in office and telehealth settings, in all ambulatory specialties including primary and urgent care, DAX can help:
Increase operational efficiency by reducing time spent documenting care
Boost physician satisfaction by decreasing administrative burdens and burnout
Improve the patient experience by enabling physicians to focus on their patients
