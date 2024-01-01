Deliver better patient experiences with NLU‑powered AI technology
Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions combine decades of healthcare expertise with award‑winning omnichannel engagement technology that powers over 31 billion customer interactions annually. A single solution based on market‑leading Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and proven AI brings world‑class consumer engagement to healthcare, modernizing interactions across the patient journey.
Meet patient demands for convenience
Advance the patient and care team experience by intelligently automating personalized interactions across voice and digital channels. Ease care management, boost patient satisfaction, and achieve better outcomes.
A single conversational AI solution
Solve pressing patient engagement issues with pre‑built or custom applications that deliver personalized, contextually relevant experiences on the patient channel of choice.
Centralized omnichannel communication
Use the same market‑leading technology trusted by 75% of Fortune 100 companies to automate personalized and contextual interactions on the patient’s preferred method of contact. Eliminate redundant work by deploying unified NLU and workflow logic within and across channels.
NLU‑powered AI for healthcare
Leverage the same conversational AI that brings virtual assistant capabilities into Epic, Cerner, and MEDITECH to accept, understand, and effectively resolve requests stated in natural language. Drive better outcomes with the highest performing AI, optimized for healthcare applications.
Integration to core systems
Power intelligent automation by connecting to the organization EHR, CRM, patient access center, revenue cycle systems, or telephony infrastructure. By personalizing experiences, organizations can provide more efficient and useful interactions and make patients feel known and valued.
24x7x365 convenience
Provide automated interactive assistance for common tasks—all day every day—seamlessly addressing fluctuating call volumes and limiting call wait times and live agent use.
Technology with a human touch
Make live agents, like Nuance Service Desk for Patients, more readily available for escalated, sensitive, or complex issues when automation enables self‑service for common tasks. Accelerate issue resolution and prevent the need to repeat information by transferring the full context of the conversation to agents.
Performance analytics
Real‑time omnichannel analytics allow organizations to map the patient journey, monitor the system, and learn what patients need. By identifying what patients are doing and where they’re getting stuck, organizations can continually optimize performance.
Award‑winning excellence delivers results
40%
Containment rate (percentage of calls that are not handled by live agents)
53s
reduction in average handle time (AHT)
47%
Support cost savings (based on cost per support call and number of calls deflected from agents)
Delivering high levels of satisfaction
Read the KLAS First Look 2023 Report to learn about the outcomes and experiences of our omnichannel technology customers.
Benefits
Transform experiences and performance
Make it easy for patients to manage their care
Deliver personalized interactions within unified, omnichannel convenience that make patients feel connected and valued by their care provider. Quick completion of tasks and access to information supports easy care management and accountability to support better outcomes.
Promote good health, effortlessly
Lessen patient management duties and advocate care plan adherence with automated outreach. Minimize care team administrative work with self‑service options for routine tasks (scheduling, support, FAQs, etc.).
Protect revenue and streamline operations
Optimize workloads, control staffing costs, and drive billable appointment volumes with omnichannel automation. Simplify vendor management, use case expansion, security, and compliance with a single omnichannel solution.
Expand the power of your EHR
Grow patient portal use by easing access and offering self‑serve support. Complement the EHR by automating voice channel interactions with NLU‑powered conversational AI and reaching patients without patient portal accounts.
Turn common tasks into intelligent interactions
Nuance NLU‑powered Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) outperforms traditional IVR by allowing patients to speak freely and quickly get the help they need. Patients ask questions and accomplish tasks just as if they were speaking with a live agent.
Solutions
Elevate your approach to patient engagement
Achieve operational efficiencies, delight patients, and ease care management throughout the patient journey with an expanding portfolio of existing applications—or custom‑build your own. Work towards a comprehensive engagement strategy by continually adding automation where it makes sense. Our single solution can easily expand to additional patient journey use cases and channels.
NLU‑powered Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA)
Deliver modern convenience when Nuance IVA accepts patient input in natural language, understands intent, and successfully resolves requests. Patients interact within natural conversations on phone lines, online chat, or messaging applications. System integration delivers access to information that drives effective self‑service capabilities, improving the patient experience.
Voice IVA routing
Surpass the capabilities of basic Interactive Voice Response (IVR), with Nuance IVA Routing on voice channels. Callers verbalize their needs—faster and easier than choosing from a laundry list of recited options—and are routed to mapped destinations like phone lines, self‑service options, or live agents. Patients get what they need while organizations decrease the number of calls handled by live agents.
Appointment Management
Automate the delivery of voice, email, and SMS appointment reminders based on real‑time data and extend the convenience of interactive confirming, cancelling, and rescheduling on the channel of contact. Alleviate care team manual work and speed service when patients modify or schedule appointments within an automated, conversational dialogue on voice and digital channels.
Patient Support
Empower patients to self‑serve telehealth visit preparation and patient portal account access or navigation issues. NLU‑powered conversational AI offers 24x7x365 bilingual assistance, with the option to transfer to a live agent.
Intelligent outreach
Strengthen the patient‑physician relationship and encourage good health with personalized outreach. From care gap reminders to broadcast messages to preventative screening notifications, thoughtful communication promotes wellness, protects revenue, and boosts satisfaction.
Patient FAQs
Extend the convenience of 24x7x365 access to answers to questions about patient care, appointments, billing, insurance, amenities, and services. Patients contact their provider on their channel of choice, interact conversationally, and receive requested information.
Rx management
Allow patients to self‑serve prescription refill requests that trigger automatic in‑workflow approval requests for physicians and refill status notifications for patients.
Biometric authentication
Protect patient data with biometric authentication through Nuance Gatekeeper and replace outdated, vulnerable authentication methods.
Do it yourself, but not alone
Harness the power of best‑in‑class Conversational AI services and APIs with Nuance Mix tooling platform and design a natural, conversational patient engagement experience. Use IVR and NLU, Text to Speech (TTS), and Speech to Text (STT) to power interactive dialogs. Once an application exists, quick adjustments allow deployment in multiple languages across multiple channels. Patients engage in natural conversations—no matter how they get in touch.
Resources
