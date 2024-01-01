Clintegrity Coding and Compliance Solutions and Services

Transform medical coding
Nuance medical coding and compliance solutions offer web‑based, enterprise‑wide products and services designed to improve coder productivity and maintain the highest levels of accuracy and compliance.
Improve coder efficiency
Nuance medical coding and compliance solutions bring together all the tools needed to completely and accurately review, analyze, code and audit inpatient and outpatient encounters within a single platform to more efficiently manage the workflow and enhance coder productivity.
With our solutions, you can effectively manage and monitor the complex coding challenges that can put your health system at risk and delay or reduce your reimbursement.
Unmatched outcomes
#1 AI‑Powered and Cloud‑Based Provider from Black Book
Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for its leadership in end‑to‑end coding for the tenth consecutive year.
Solutions
Ensure complete, compliant claims
Ensure claims are coded completely, efficiently, and in compliance with payor and regulatory standards with a single-platform coding solution.
Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding
Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding is an easy‑to‑understand encoder that empowers coding staff with critical clinical, financial, and regulatory information essential for complete and accurate reimbursement.
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding is a comprehensive encoder that provides staff with the critical information necessary to improve professional fee coding productivity and ensure accurate reimbursements.
Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance
Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance reduces or eliminates reimbursement delays and audit risks by monitoring and updating records to meet regulatory and payor standards before being billed.
Nuance Clintegrity Coding Abstracting
Nuance Clintegrity Coding Abstracting is an enterprise‑wide web‑based solution designed to enhance productivity and streamline coding and workflows by structuring, capturing and analyzing clinical and financial information.
Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Workflow
Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Coding Workflow manages complex health information management business processes electronically and automatically distributes and allocates coding, compliance and other HIM work assignments.
Nuance Clintegrity Record Management
Nuance Clintegrity Record Management is a comprehensive, integrated solution that streamlines record management and accelerates Health Information Management processes to efficiently locate and share patient information.
Rochester Regional looks to Nuance for integrated CDI, coding, and quality solutions
Judy Kelly, Senior Director of Health Information Management at Rochester Regional Health, describe the benefits of Nuance’s end-to-end coding, compliance, and CDI solutions. Solution integration enables care team collaboration and a closed-loop approach to clinical documentation excellence.
