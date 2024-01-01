Nuance Performance Analytics

Real‑time analytics to improve clinical and financial performance

Nuance Performance Analytics helps improve clinical, financial and patient outcomes by providing real‑time data analytics and decision support systems for quality management, CDI leadership and patient safety teams to track, analyze and benchmark performance.

Benefits

Daily updates to improve outcomes

Nuance Performance Analytics is a web‑based solution that incorporates the latest regulatory, payment and reporting rules to provide comprehensive, customizable options to help analyze risks and identify improvement opportunities.

Take action immediately

Data is updated daily for all criteria - not weekly or monthly

Understand all populations

Single data source for care team members to understand all populations and performance

Identify trends

Identify emerging trends with a graphic representation of performance opportunities

Optimize MCC and HCC capture

Integrated inpatient and outpatient outcomes identifies MCCs that are also HCCs

Improve decision‑making enterprise‑wide

From the boardroom to the bedside, Nuance Performance Analytics enables reports to be easily customized to meet multiple stakeholders’ needs.

This comprehensive, customizable decision support tool enables enhanced trend and data, and helps you understand information about the quality, costs, and profitability of service lines.

Features

Monitor and intervene with customized reporting

Real-time trending

Automatically renders timely and actionable information daily.

Dashboards

Provides insight to help assess clinical and financial performance.

Benchmarking and trending

Enables timely monitoring and trend analysis for readmissions, PSIs, HACs and physician performance.

Physician profiling

Allows for summarization of physician statistics for readmission analysis, top DRGs, diagnoses and procedures, case mix and clinical outcomes, and much more with customizable fields.

Unmatched outcomes

#1 KLAS Category Leader for Quality Management

Nuance Clintegrity Quality Management Solutions has been recognized as Best in KLAS in 2020, 2018, 2017, 2015/2016 & 2014.

Complementary solution

Enhance your performance

Nuance Quality Measures and eCQMs

Simplify core measures abstraction and submission that provides daily updates to help improve core measure monitoring and compliance.

