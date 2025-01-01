Company accessibility
In the decades that Nuance has created software products, the world of information technology has changed immeasurably, bringing the power of technology to an increasingly greater percentage of the population.
Nuance and Section 508
Nuance believes that its products reflect a commitment to universal usability. We are dedicated to improving the accessibility of our products and creating new and better technologies that everyone can use. Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act provides guidance for Nuance as it relates to accessibility standards for the technology we create.
Nuance addresses accessibility of our technology through a product review process that includes considerations of Section 508 guidelines. After reviewing product information against Section 508, Nuance completes a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), which describes how a given product does and does not meet Section 508 standards.
- Nuance CDI(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Dragon Medical Network Edition 2.6.2(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Nuance Dragon Medical One, Version 5.0(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Nuance Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Nina)(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Nuance Management System v5.7(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Central Learning(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Clintegrity 360 | Facility Coding and Compliance – Nuance Communications(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Nuance Speech Software Recognizer Version 11 and Vocalizer version 7(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Clintegrity 360 | VA Chart Complete – Nuance Communications(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
- Clintegrity VERA Analyzer(pdf. Öppna nytt fönster)
More information
For information on Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, please visit the Department of Justice Section 508 website:
https://www.section508.gov(Öppna nytt fönster)
