Legal notices

There has been increased awareness regarding human rights violations in the mining of certain minerals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and adjoining countries. The passage of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Section 1502 is a manifestation of this awareness. Nuance is committed to the ethical sourcing of minerals used in our products. We have been actively assessing whether our products contain tantalum, tin, tungsten or gold derived from ores mined in the DRC and adjoining countries (Conflict Minerals).

It is Nuance's goal not to purchase product materials containing Conflict Minerals. The global supply chain for these minerals is complex, and tracing such Conflict Minerals in our products to their source is challenging. Nuance is working with our suppliers and other stakeholders to improve and systematically address the process for sourcing minerals that are "conflict-free."

Consistent with our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, we expect our suppliers (and their suppliers and sub-suppliers) to comply with the applicable regulation to prevent Conflict Minerals from entering our products and processes. To this end, Nuance is requiring all suppliers to: