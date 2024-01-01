PowerScribe 360 Workflow Orchestration has revolutionized the way we operate as radiologists. The intelligent system design has allowed us to eliminate the complexity managing and distributing workflow, allowing us to build intuitive worklists based on specialty, sub-specialty, site, time of day…It is the brains driving all of our workflow.

Dr. Andrew Sher

Radiologist and Chair, Imaging Informatics Steering Committee Texas Children’s Hospital

