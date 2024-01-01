Drive EPR adoption with Dragon Medical One
Nuance is collaborating with hundreds of global healthcare IT suppliers and UK NHS IT specialists, to improve efficiency and usability of your electronic patient record, diagnostic imaging, and other clinical information systems. Our Dragon Medical One solution, a conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion enables more complete, accurate, and timely documentation improving patient care, accelerating EPR adoption and increasing staff satisfaction.
To make your job easier, we work harder on partnerships
We partner with the broadest range of EPRs - across platforms and devices - as well as RIS/PACS and other clinical workflow solutions. Nuance solutions create seamless workflows and help optimise and accelerate ROI from your EPR. Our voice driven solutions make it easier for healthcare professionals to capture the complete patient story directly in the EPR, reducing admin burden and releasing more time for patient care.
Trusted and secure partner for the UK NHS
The Nuance Dragon Medical One solution has met the NHS clinical safety DCB0129 standard. It features 99.5% uptime guarantee and runs on geographically dispersed data centres hosted on Microsoft Azure in the United Kingdom, UK GDPR-compliant and ISO 27001-certified cloud services.
Benefits
Strategic collaboration
Nuance and our EPR, RIS/PACS or clinical information system (CIS) partners operate together on innovation projects to deliver a seamless user experience:
- Enabling future development of AI-supported workflows
- Boosting growth objectives with strategic partnerships aligned with CIS, EPRs, RIS and PACS
Superior compatibility
Dragon Medical One, conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion hosted on Microsoft Azure, is compatible with all leading EPRs as well as RIS/PACS and workflow solutions for mobile, web, and desktop.
Tailored offering
Dragon Medical One offers:
- Cloud-based and secure speech-enabled documentation for clinicians on the go, accessible through any browser with no additional software to install or usernames/passwords to remember
- Full support for PowerMic Mobile (Nuance mobile app. supported by iOS and Android platforms)
- Speech-to-text capabilities outside the EPR/RIS/PACS, such as in Microsoft® Office
Compatibility and partnerships
Support leading EPRs partners
Nuance supports more than 150 EPRs, the following examples are just a snapshot of our partnerships with a few leading industry players.
Altera health
We share the Altera health vision of building open, connected health. More than 500 healthcare organisations and 20,000 clinicians worldwide that use Altera health also use our solutions. Through our voice commands and workflow solutions, Nuance gives Altera health users full voice control to dictate at cursor and navigate into Sunrise EPR.
Oracle Cerner
Nuance has deep integrations with Oracle Cerner and our solutions are used by more than 80% of Oracle Cerner's clients worldwide. With Dragon Medical One, clinicians can document directly within the EPR. Users profiles, including custom vocabularies and autotext templates, are sharable across PowerChart, FirstNet, SurgiNet and other modules within Oracle Cerner Millennium also including their iOS apps like PowerChart Touch.
MEDITECH
Nuance and MEDITECH have been engaged in joint development and innovation projects for more than 15 years, delivering a full complement of solutions focused on enhancing how clinicians capture high quality documentation in MEDITECH and increasing staff satisfaction. Optimised for MEDITECH and MEDITECH Expanse. Dragon Medical One Cloud platform lets users dictate in MEDITECH and beyond, including mobile productivity apps like care coordination connect.
Epic
More than 300 healthcare organisations and 60,000 clinicians worldwide rely on the tight integration between Nuance and Epic solutions. With Nuance, clinicians can use their voice to navigate and document within the Epic workflow using Dragon Medical One and PowerMic Mobile. Nuance also delivers Dragon Medical embedded within Epic Haiku, Canto and Rover apps.
EMIS
Nuance partners with EMIS to enable more complete, accurate, and timely documentation, within the EMIS Symphony EPR— supporting better care in emergency departments. We also support a large number of primary healthcare professionals by speech-enabling the EMIS Web EPR(Open a new window).
InterSystems
Nuance is collaborating with InterSystems to enable more complete, accurate, and timely documentation within TrakCare. Our AI-powered speech recognition solution Dragon Medical One seamlessly voice-enables their EPR and can also be used to generate voice-driven content outside the patient record.
TPP
Nuance partners with TPP to empower clinicians to capture more comprehensive notes directly in the SystmOne EPR while also cutting their time spent on documentation and freeing up more time for patient care.
System C
Nuance collaborates with System C to empower clinicians to document directly within the clinical workspace with Dragon Medical One and/or generate voice-driven content outside of CareFlow.
Professional services
Plan, deliver, support and optimise
With many years of practical experience, our professional services team understands NHS challenges and provides tailored services to meet the needs of individual hospital trusts. Our aim is to ensure successful and optimised usage of our solutions within the shortest time possible. Included in this service are various training options, including ‘train the trainer’ where we transfer our skills to your team early in the project until you become self-sufficient.
