Dragon enterprise solutions for government

Improve efficiency across your agency.

Federal agencies from social services to law enforcement face constant pressure to complete mission-critical tasks quickly, accurately and at minimal cost. In fact, inefficient or burdensome documentation processes can result in missed deadlines, inaccurate documentation, compliance risks and—in the case of law enforcement—delayed criminal proceedings.

That’s why Dragon speech recognition solutions enable government employees to create high-quality documentation 3x faster than typing; automate routine tasks using simple voice commands; and expedite form filing and report creation—all by voice. With Dragon, it’s never been easier to capture the detailed and actionable documentation necessary to government service.