Dragon means business—and it’s better than ever
Now optimised for Windows 11/Office 2021 and adaptable to individuals and organisations of all sizes, Dragon Professional v16 is the professionals’ documentation partner of choice.
Dragon Professional benefits
One Dragon to serve them all
From solo practitioners to global organisations, professionals in document-intensive industries have long relied on Dragon speech recognition to create high‑quality documentation faster and more efficiently, reducing administrative overhead so they can focus on clients. Find out how Dragon Professional v16 is raising the bar with a single solution that serves individuals and groups in every sector of business.
Fluent in business of all sizes
Now serving the needs of both individual and group deployments, Dragon is the professional speech recognition solution of choice for sectors including financial services, law, law enforcement, health, education, and human services.
Ready for where you’re headed
Built on a quarter-century of expertise, Dragon Professional v16 is optimised for Windows 11 and backwards-compatible to Windows 10. It is the premier speech recognition software for both front-end (live speech-to-text) and back-end (transcribed from pre-existing audio files) applications.
Superior speed and accuracy
Empower employees to dictate documents 3 times faster than typing with up to 99% recognition accuracy, right from first use. Capturing information at the speed of thought allows busy professionals to reproduce details with specificity and immediacy while saving time they can spend on clients.
Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next‑generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating—even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments, making it ideal for diverse workgroups and settings.
Streamline repetitive or manual processes
Dragon makes it easy to automate tasks or shortcut repetitive steps. Use custom voice commands to insert standard boilerplate text or signatures into documents or create time‑saving macros to automate multi‑step workflows by voice. Share these customisations across the Dragon user community for efficiency gains.
Less or no transcription time and costs
Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services or eliminate business transcription bottlenecks. With Dragon, transcribe audio files or voice files of another single speaker into text quickly and easily or use the Auto Transcribe Folder Agent (ATFA) to transcribe batch files of audio recordings.
Dragon can follow you everywhere—it’s mobile made easy
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with our professional‑grade mobile dictation app. Dragon Anywhere Mobile allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Feeling compliance fatigue? Dragon does that for you.
Compliance requirements are constantly changing—and Dragon Professional v16 makes it easy to save time while staying current.
Fast, efficient CRM population
Automate your ability to retain institutional knowledge of client interactions. Dragon makes it easy to memorialise client touchpoints with specificity, supporting a clear chain of custody.
Nuance Management Center
Stay current and distribute the latest disclosures, templates, forms, and legal boilerplate across the organisation with a single click.
Conversation coverage
Pair Dragon with a digital recorder to capture your individual “in the moment” insights of a client meeting to be transcribed by Dragon later.
Easy centralised user administration
Nuance Management Center (NMC) enables your IT department to easily track employee usage of Dragon Professional, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customisations—including custom words, commands, and Auto‑texts—across multiple users. Dragon Professional v16 speech recognition software, coupled with NMC and goal‑driven project management and services, provides a complete solution that increases documentation productivity and minimises support and implementation costs so professionals can get more done.
Dedicated to your success
Whether you’re an individual professional in need of training guides and technical support or a large enterprise client looking to track your progress post‑implementation with quarterly reviews, our customer success organisation caters to your specific needs. Enterprise group deployments enjoy resources including on-site pilot programs, online training materials, and e‑learning courses.
Resources
Product resources
- Dragon Professional v16 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional v16 feature matrix (pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional v16 command card(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Anywhere Mobile data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance PowerMic 4 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)