Mix Dialog - Tools for IVR & chatbots

Contextual understanding​

Speaking about dialog context – one of the most difficult things for a VA or bot is to keep track of information provided already by the user, and then recognising when they refer to that information later.​

The good news is that Mix takes care of that on your behalf, making complex conversational AI solutions easy to build.​

In the case of resolving references (“anaphora”), all you have to do is configure how an entity will be referred to later: As a thing (‘it’, ‘that’), a person (‘him’, ‘her’, ‘they’), a moment in time (‘then’), or a place (‘there’).