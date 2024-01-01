Work with a Nuance technology partner

We partner with the industry's best
Tried and true technology
31B+
self-service transactions per year
600M
virtual and live chat conversations per year
75%
of the Fortune 100 use Nuance intelligent engagement and security solutions
Strategic partners
Nuance partners sell, implement, and maintain complete customer engagement solutions across voice and digital channels, while protecting your customers and your brand with leading biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions.
Avaya
Avaya’s cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalised, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes.
Carahsoft
Carahsoft is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare organisations with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts.
Cisco
Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.
ConvergeOne
ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud solution provider that utilises its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose.
Datacom
Datacom is Australasia's largest home-grown tech company. Drawing on the experience of over 6500 staff in 24 locations around the globe, Datacom provides hybrid models using secure technology platforms, automation, and digital and human workers, delivering an optimal mix of both on-premise and virtual delivery.
Diagenix
Since 2001 Diagenix has been a trusted Nuance Alliance Partner and Master Distributor with more than 400 successful Nuance installation throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Five9
Five9 provides end-to-end cloud contact centre solutions with digital engagement, analytics, workforce optimisation and AI to create more human customer experiences and deliver tangible results.
Genesys®
Genesys helps brands forge deeper customer relationships in digital and voice channels with AI-powered CX cloud solutions that facilitate engagement across marketing, sales and service.
Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.
NICE
NICE is in the business of customer satisfaction. By combining their all-in-one CXone platform, customer-focused team of experts, and powerful partner ecosystem, they can solve almost any customer challenge your day may bring.
Presidio
Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation by modernising and securing our clients information technology.
Telstra
Telstra's contact centre solutions can help boost customer satisfaction and enrich relationships across various channels, with flexible premise-based or cloud solutions to meet your changing needs.
TTEC
TTEC (formerly known as TeleTech) is a global customer experience company that designs, builds and operates captivating omnichannel customer experiences.
Verizon
Verizon and Nuance have worked together for over 20 years to deliver leading edge, natural language solutions focused on enhancing the contact centre of public sector agencies and enterprises.