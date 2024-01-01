Transforming innovative technology into intelligent solutions
Nuance professional services transform technology into intelligent customer service solutions for your most critical business challenges—providing maximum results with minimum risk.
Our expert teams deliver customised programmes
Plan
Let Nuance Business Consulting be your trusted advisor, delivering strategic guidance and roadmaps for optimising experiences and results across your customer service channels.
Deliver
We have the most experienced and qualified delivery team in the industry, and we’re ready to help you design, develop, test and launch customer service strategies and solutions to meet your specific needs.
Support & optimise
Our comprehensive portfolio of support and optimisation services makes sure that your customer service experience and business results keep getting better over time.
Get our latest resources
BCBS of Minnesota case study
Learn how Nuance helped this health plan provider build a multi-channel strategy to deliver an integrated, consistent member experience.Get it now(Open a new window)
Plan
Hard‑working strategies for solutions that work hard
Nuance Business Consulting teams build upon decades of practical experience to analyse your industry, enterprise and business objectives and create strategies that meet the ever‑changing demands of your customers.
Our industry experts have nearly 20 years of practical experience.
Deliver
Bringing the customer experience to life
Nuance delivers intelligent customer service solutions using proven processes and tools that increase efficiency and quality to generate exceptional results. We offer a full range of delivery services—from experience design to systems integration and everything in‑between.
User experience
Prefer using your own technical team to deliver? Engage Nuance for UX services and we’ll work with your business and technical teams to design an experience like no other.
Application services
Whether you want a fully custom or packaged application, our turnkey application services deliver the most valuable solutions across all channels, quickly and cost effectively.
Systems integration
Our solutions need to live within your ecosystem of contact centre technologies and back‑end systems like CTI and agent desktops. Our systems integration services guarantee a seamless process.
Predictive Services
Use machine learning models in our Nuance Prediction Service to project why customers engage and create highly personalised experiences that improve satisfaction and business results.
Support & optimise
Going way beyond "set it and forget it"
Customer service solutions require ongoing care and nurturing to perform their best. Through regular monitoring, analysis and optimisation, Nuance helps to increase your ROI, improve the customer experience and guarantee solution availability and performance
Continuous Optimisation Service
Don’t let changes in user behaviour degrade your service experience and ROI. Getting the most out of your customer service solutions requires an ongoing commitment to analysing and optimising performance.
Managed services
Want to focus on your business objectives and simplify your operations? Outsource end‑to‑end implementation, monitoring, preventive maintenance and support to the industry’s most experienced professionals.
Nuance University
Learn from a team of instructors who have "been there and done that" on speech project delivery. Our hands‑on, real‑world courses help you install, build, manage and maintain successful speech solutions.