Conversational IVR - interactive voice response

Make your IVR work harder—and smarter

Nuance Conversational IVR resolves inbound telephone queries through natural, human‑like interactions that encourage self‑service and increase customer satisfaction.

Turn self‑service into an effortless experience

Nuance Conversational IVR allows customers to speak freely and resolve their issues successfully, just as if they were speaking with a live agent. It anticipates customer needs, offers personalised greetings, and changes speaking styles based on the context of the conversation—resolving cases first time and freeing your agents to focus on higher value tasks.

Benefits

Encourage self-service. Delight customers. Free up agents.

Nuance's intuitive interactive voice response system enables you to create personalised, automated voice experiences for your brand that resolve customer queries, boost the agent experience, and improve your contact centre results.

Increase customer satisfaction

Accelerate resolutions and promote loyalty with simple, effective self‑service.

Reflect your brand identity

Use personalisation to create customised greetings that build trust.

Reduce agent churn

Keep agents engaged with high‑value customers to improve employee retention and lower hiring costs.

Lower TCO

Improve key self‑service metrics, like containment rate, and increase automation to reduce the need for live agent involvement.

Cut development time

Design once for the IVR and deploy to digital channels, or vice versa, and quickly and easily customise menus yourself with Nuance Mix.

Improve security

Enable IVR authentication and integrate with biometric authentication solutions to effortlessly validate customer identities, shrinking call times and reducing fraud.

Maximise ROI for existing technology

Easily integrate your intelligent IVR with your existing systems and reduce the need for additional work.

Features

What you get with Nuance Conversational IVR

Harness the power of our proven AI technologies, optimised over two decades of contact centre innovation leadership.

ANI matching

Combine automatic number identification (ANI) with customer data to identify callers, anticipate their needs, and proactively address their issues—reducing the need for a live agent, and resolving customer cases faster.

Speech recognition and NLU

Accurately understand conversational speech and capture customer intents, increasing self‑service utilisation.

Custom voices and text‑to‑speech support

Create natural sounding speech whenever you need it with Nuance Text‑to‑Speech—in more than 53 languages and a diverse range of one‑of‑a‑kind professional voices.

Nuance Dialogue

Build intelligent conversations with human‑like dialogue that promotes higher customer engagement, boosts containment rates, and increases customer loyalty.

Real-world business outcomes

15%

reduction in
misdirected calls

50%

reduction in call abandonment

85%

increase in IVR
Net Promoter Score

Transform your IVR from a liability into a lifeline

Discover how Nuance's Conversational IVR can help you reduce agent calls, improve call routing and increase customer satisfaction.

Learn how you can increase automation, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce costs.

