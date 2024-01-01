Nuance Healthcare Awards

We have a long-standing relationship with Nuance and are excited to move forward with CDE One and CDE Triage. The advanced analytics will allow us to access immediate insights into program performance, drill down to the root causes and spot trends that can impact our quality improvement initiatives such as automating the time-consuming chart review process, prioritizing areas where attention is needed, addressing denials and uncovering opportunities for our team to investigate more complex diagnoses, while expanding our coverage.

Sharon Cooper

Manager Clinical Documentation/Appeals

Owensboro Health

