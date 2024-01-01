Committed to providing the best possible care to their patient population, part of their mission is to “seek innovative solutions, technologies, and partnerships.” Recently, the organization worked with Nuance to launch the PowerMic Mobile solution.

Meridian’s physicians access their EMR through dedicated workstations that are located strategically throughout the hospital facilities. Many of these workstations also feature Nuance speech-recognition technology with a hard-wired PowerMic II microphone—what Meridian refers to as “dictation stations.” These workstations are outfitted with hard-wired microphones and provide physicians with complete dictation control and the ability to navigate through the EMR.

Matthew Klein, Physician Application Liaison for Meridian Health, shared some of the challenges they had encountered with the dictation stations: “We found that the PowerMic II wasn’t always physically located at the workstation. Or, if the device had become unplugged, a physician would sometimes need support in properly reconnecting the microphone to the application.”

To solve these and other challenges related to EMR virtualization workflow, Nuance developed PowerMic Mobile, an app that offers the same functionality of the PowerMic II, but through the user’s iPhone or Android smartphone. At Meridian Health, the Nuance team worked with Klein’s team to roll out the application to a pilot group of 20 physicians.