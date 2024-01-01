Precision Imaging Network - AI services catalog

Precision Imaging Network (PIN) AI catalog
Nuance PIN facilitates streamlined access to a library of third‑party AI algorithms for a range of imaging modalities and specialty areas. The resulting AI quantitative and qualitative analysis helps imaging stakeholders support better patient care through earlier diagnoses and more informed treatment.
MEDICAL DEVICE DISCLAIMER. Microsoft and Nuance Products are not designed, intended, or made available as a medical device(s), and are not designed or intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or judgment and should not be used to replace or as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or judgment.
The Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN) provides access to—but does not generate, modify, review, or approve—findings or insights produced by independent Third-Party AI applications. Nuance makes no representation or warranty related to the regulatory status or sufficiency of any Third-Party AI application.