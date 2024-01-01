Applying technology to foster growth and resiliency
Nuance helps clinics and practices build a better foundation for patient care‑while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.
Improve the patient‑provider experience while reducing physician burnout
Approximately 94% of clinicians still type patient notes into the EHR—reducing efficiency and compromising the patient‑provider experience. Clinics and practices need cost‑effective technology solutions to help them stay competitive, boost compliance, and improve care quality. Get the infographic to explore more.
Today's challenges
Patient frustration
71% of patients are frustrated with their healthcare experience.
Clinician burnout
More than 40% of clinicians experience burnout.
Survey results
Research conducted with clinicians about the role of technology and significant issues affecting their clinics and practices:
94%
believe speech recognition and virtual assistant technology will improve the ability to document care
97%
using ambient technology are more focused, personable, and engaged
78%+
agree ambient technology allows them to focus more on patient care
90%
agree speech recognition helps improve clinical documentation
See how Nuance advanced AI capabilities improve the patient‑provider experience while reducing physician burnout.
