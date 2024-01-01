Why AI makes more sense than medical scribes

As clinical documentation demands have increased, so has frustration and burnout among medical staff. On average, physicians spend twice as much time documenting care as they do delivering it.

Medical scribing programs may offer some initial relief, but to really alleviate this burden, organizations are turning toward less intrusive, more sophisticated AI‑powered solutions that scale to their needs and work with their workflows.

