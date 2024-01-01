Orthopedic surgeon shortage looms while demand for services increase
50%-60% of orthopedic surgeons are burned out—20% higher than surgeons in general.
83.7M
people 65 and older by 2050
60%
of orthopedic surgeons in active practice are 55 years or older
673%
projected increase in knee arthroplasties by 2030
50K+
projected shortage of orthopedic surgeons by 2025
The orthopedic surgeon shortage and the aging population
By 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services predicts that there will be a nationwide shortage of 90,000 physicians. Burnout, COVID, retirement and limits on medical school and residency programs are the main reasons for the shortage.
Compounding the problem is an aging population. The number of people aged 65 and older is projected to reach 83.7 million by 2050*.
*Clinical Advisor: Elderly population will reach 83.7M by 2050, 4/8/14
Meet the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX)
Nuance DAX, an ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution, automatically documents patient encounters at the point of care accurately and efficiently. For use in office and telehealth settings, in all ambulatory specialties including primary and urgent care, DAX can help:
Increase operational efficiency by reducing time spent documenting care
Boost physician satisfaction by decreasing administrative burdens and burnout
Improve the patient experience by enabling physicians to focus on their patients
Video testimonials
What orthopedic surgeons say about Nuance DAX
Dr. John Klekamp from Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee shares his experience with DAX (Play a video)
Hear how Nuance DAX is enabling the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee to develop better working relationships with patients and provide high‑quality care in a complicated field while saving time.
Cooper University Health improves operational efficiency with (DAX) (Play a video)
For Cooper University Healthcare, Nuance DAX is a unique accelerator for their mission, with a triumvirate of key benefits: patient satisfaction, physician quality of life, and practice efficiency. Hear from Dr. Shilling.
Experience better healthcare
