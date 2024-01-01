Reduce administrative burdens and attract and retain primary care physicians
In today’s competitive climate, you cannot afford to lose physicians and you need to attract new recruits to keep up with demand. Explore the infographic to learn what you need to do to compete.
How can you do more with less?
>55K
shortage of primary care providers by 2033
2X
rate of burnout of other healthcare professionals
$2.5M
annual revenue loss of one primary care physician vacancy
$342K
potential cost to recruit one primary care physician
The primary care physician shortage and the aging population
By 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services predicts that there will be a nationwide shortage of 90,000 physicians. Burnout, COVID, retirement and limits on medical school and residency programs are the main reasons for the shortage.
Compounding the problem is an aging population. The number of people aged 65 and older is projected to reach 83.7 million by 2050*.
What are you doing to compete? Get the infographic to learn how you can help solve the problem.
Meet the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX)
Nuance DAX, an ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution, automatically documents patient encounters at the point of care accurately and efficiently. For use in office and telehealth settings, in all ambulatory specialties including primary and urgent care, DAX can help:
Increase operational efficiency by reducing time spent documenting care
Boost physician satisfaction by decreasing administrative burdens and burnout
Improve the patient experience by enabling physicians to focus on their patients
Video testimonials
Hear what primary care physicians are saying about Nuance DAX
More engaging encounters with less distraction (Play a video)
At the University of Michigan Health‑West, providers and patients report more engaging encounters with less distraction from administrative tasks using Nuance DAX.
Expanding access to care and improving quality of care (Play a video)
Dr. Sharmin, a Family Care Medicine Specialist at WellSpan health, shares how DAX is helping to expand access to care, and improve quality of care and the patient experience.
Experience better healthcare
