Become a partner – Dragon Medical One on Microsoft Marketplace

Grow your business with Dragon Medical One
The industry’s #1 rated conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion. Dragon Medical One is a cloud‑based speech solution for clinical documentation. Explore the benefits of a Nuance partnership.
Why partner with Nuance?
Join the largest deployment of speech technology in the industry
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 2 consecutive years, earning praise from clinicians for helping them deliver and document better patient care.
Trusted by over 550,000 physicians and 6,500 organizations globally, Nuance Dragon Medical is a proven solution for enhancing clinical documentation and improving the patient‑physician experience.
98% of physicians recommend Dragon Medical One and 88% of customers agree that Dragon Medical One makes it easier to complete and review notes.
Tap into an addressable market of over 70,000 practices and 280,000 physicians
Video testimonials
Dragon Medical One real‑world use cases
In ambulatory practices, 30% of all patients spend 10 minutes or less with physicians. Nuance helps physicians make the best use of their time with a speech recognition solution helping them reduce documentation time by more than 50%. By using voice to navigate, dictate, and edit content, clinicians can spend less time in the EHR and more time with patients.
Peachtree Spine reduces physician burnout with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
Dr. Michael Greene of Peachtree Spine uses Dragon Medical One Speech Recognition to spend more time with his patients and less time documenting clinical notes.
Leon Medical Centers improves documentation quality with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
Leon Medical Centers aims for the highest documentation standards to improve quality and to focus more on patient care.