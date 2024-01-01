Patient Support solutions

Technology that helps patients help themselves
Our Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) on voice and digital channels provide patients with automated assistance for common inquiries. Meet patient needs while reducing staff workloads by intelligently sharing useful information within positive patient experiences.
Enable convenient self‑service
Nuance NLU‑powered Intelligent Virtual Agent extends efficiency to patients seeking assistance through online chat. Create personalized, conversational interactions that deliver fast answers to questions, increasing satisfaction while reducing staff workload.
Benefits
Delight patients and gain efficiencies
Frictionless, effective self‑service gives patients fast answers to their questions, increasing patient satisfaction while reducing staffing costs. When only a human will do, live agents with activity history and patient information resolve issues faster.
Enhance patient service
Boost patient satisfaction when a single omnichannel solution powers contextually relevant, natural, and productive interactions over phone, chat, or text. Automated, interactive assistance is available 24x7x365 for quick task completion.
Protect revenue
Attract and retain patients with the same digital conveniences offered by consumer brands. Help patients ready their telehealth applications and equipment and boost schedule utilization with efficient, on‑time virtual visits.
Optimize use of live agents
Enable cost‑effective use of live support with automated call routing and self‑service options for simple tasks, making live agents more readily available to handle more complex or sensitive issues. Heighten the patient experience when live agents avoid asking redundant questions and deliver quick help.
Grow patient portal use
Limit repeat calls and promote self‑reliance when patients learn how to use the patient portal and understand its functions. Grow patient engagement, accountability, and wellness when patients have 24x7x365 access to help with accessing and using their patient portal.
Real‑world business outcomes
Average results for Nuance Voice IVA + Patient Support customers.
40%
Containment rate
(percentage of calls that are not handled by live agents)
30%
Self‑service rate
(percentage of calls with a completed self‑service transaction)
47%
Support cost savings
(based on cost per support call and number of calls deflected from live agents)
Solutions
Every little bit helps
Intelligent automation combines with live agents for better support experiences that drive value for healthcare organizations.
Support for inbound inquiries
Deflect work from support staff and deliver quick help to patients over voice and digital channels with automated assistance for patient portal access, virtual visit support, and FAQs. Send SMS messages with helpful, self‑service URLs or trigger conversational instructions that walk patients through small, easy steps.
Proactive outreach for telehealth appointments
Ensure successful virtual visits by sending an automated voice and/or SMS message to patients with upcoming telehealth appointments and confirm patient readiness. Patients needing assistance easily receive instructions and help with configuring, testing, and troubleshooting applications and equipment.
Service Desk for Patient Portal
Provide patients with convenient, real‑time, bilingual (English and Spanish), 24x7x365 live agent support for all inquiries over the phone or online.
Features
A conversation piece for routine tasks
An AI‑first approach automates support for common issues with intelligent self-service.
Unified omnichannel communication
Provide patients with responsive support no matter how they get in touch. Whether calling, chatting, or responding to a text, patients experience a personalized, natural conversational experience. Contextually relevant interactions mean patients can toggle seamlessly between channels without having to repeat themselves.
Industry‑leading natural language understanding
Power conversational interactions over voice and digital channels with unified Natural Language Understanding (NLU) backed by a large, vertical‑specific data repository that understands intent. Patients verbalize their requests and quickly get the help they need.
Integration and partnerships
Provide personalized assistance and access real‑time patient and scheduling information by integrating with EHRs (Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, Allscripts, etc.). Gain visibility and access to the patient communication trail, patient activity, and organization messaging use by integrating with CRMs (SFDC, Dynamics and others).
Omnichannel analytics
Map patient journeys and use real-time data and logs from a single solution to gain complete visibility of self‑service and human‑assisted interactions in every channel. Real‑time analytics allow organizations to continuously optimize patient journeys and identify areas for improvement.