Empowering powerful connections
As the state of healthcare evolves, patients have more and more options to participate in their care. Patient portals offer on‑demand access to health information. Telehealth use is growing. Help patients make the most of these lines of communication with our ready‑to‑help support team.
Solutions
The value of responsive support
Patient portal support
Reinforce your reputation as a responsive care provider with real‑time, bilingual (English and Spanish) 24x7x365 support through phone and online channels.
Grow patient portal use with expert guidance on enhancements that address identified usage trends and encourage user self‑sufficiency.
Our experts help with access and use of patient portal accounts and functions such as:
- Scheduling
- Billing
- Accessing test results
- Sending messages
- Password resets
- Proxy/guarantor authentication
In‑person and telehealth appointment assistance
Our HDI‑certified experts empower patients to connect with their care team and pursue good health.
Patients experience responsive pre- and post‑appointment assistance with:
- Questionnaires
- Remote point‑of‑care devices
- Follow‑up protocol
- Telehealth applications
- Telehealth devices
- Telehealth audio and video tests
- Appointment check‑ins
- Initiation of telehealth encounters
Features & benefits
Equipped for first-rate service
SLA and KPI performance
Our team delivers an aggregate 95% first‑call resolution rate, a call abandon rate under 5%, call acknowledgment in under 60 seconds, and email acknowledgment in under two hours.
Extensive experience
Our resources draw on their comprehensive patient portal training, over three years of support experience and HDI‑certification to provide valuable assistance. Patients trying to access portal content, use telehealth capabilities, or set up remote patient devices, etc., to get help quickly.