Nuance Quality Measures

Per The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC):

Real World Testing is an annual requirement outlined in the ONC 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule(Open a new window) for all health IT developers participating in the ONC Health IT Certification Program. The purpose of this Condition and Maintenance of Certification requirement(Open a new window) is for Certified Health IT Developers to demonstrate interoperability and functionality of their certified health IT in real world settings and scenarios, rather than in a controlled test environment with an ONC‑Authorized Testing Lab.

Real World Testing verifies that deployed Certified Health IT continues to perform as intended by conducting and measuring observations of interoperability and data exchange. These observations are described in a public and transparent way through Real World Testing plans and reported as Real World Testing results.