Nuance Healthcare Community information page

Introducing the Nuance Healthcare Community
You asked. We listened.
Tailored support to meet your needs
Nuance has tailored the support platform to meet our Healthcare customers’ specific needs, allowing timely, accurate, and responsive handling of your support cases. The Nuance Healthcare Community provides you with self-service access to view, edit, and receive updates on cases, as well as communicate with Nuance through various methods of engagement: phone, web, email, and chat. To help our customers stay up‑to‑date on news and relevant events, we also have added the latest Nuance Healthcare news.
We hope you’ll find this support platform easy to use, responsive to your questions, and capable of responding quickly to your needs.
The Nuance Healthcare
Community in action
The Nuance Healthcare Community has extensive capabilities to ensure accurate and comprehensive issue resolution. From online support through Live Chat, to our Knowledge Base and direct access to product information, we’re here to provide you with complete, accurate, and tailored support.
The following videos provide you with a snapshot of the platform capabilities.
Live Agent (Play a video)
The Live Agent feature (known as Live Chat on the Nuance Healthcare Community) enables you to utilize instant messaging to communicate real time with select business groups within Nuance Healthcare.
Community (Play a video)
The Nuance Healthcare Community will enable you to manage your cases, search the Knowledge Base, and contact Support, all from a single, unified area.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is Salesforce Service Cloud?
A: Service Cloud is built on the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, giving Nuance agents a 360‑degree view of our customers and enabling us to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized service.
Salesforce is the recognized leader for CRM customer engagement. With Service Cloud, Nuance can automate service processes, streamline workflows, and surface key articles, topics, and experts to transform your support experience. Nuance’s Support team can now connect with every customer, across multiple channels, on any device.
Q: Why is the Nuance Healthcare Community infrastructure built on a Salesforce platform?
A: Salesforce is the world’s #1 ranked Customer Relationship Management System. There are over 170,000 businesses who are currently utilizing Salesforce and over 7 million active Salesforce users worldwide.
Q: Is the platform cloud-based?
A: Yes, the Nuance Healthcare Community is cloud-based, allowing users to securely access information anytime, anywhere.
Q: When did the system go-live?
A: The system went live on January 22, 2018.
Q: How do I register for the Nuance Healthcare Community?
A: Register here to become a member, or go to our Support page and click Register Now.
Q: What if I have more questions about the Nuance Healthcare Community?
A: Send an email to hc.support@nuance.com