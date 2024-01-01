Academic empowerment for all
Find your voice and fulfill your potential with speech recognition software that allows you to write as fast and as fluently as you think.
Let’s take the stress out of self‑expression
For students with accessibility needs or those that simply struggle with writing, Dragon brings the freedom to speak ideas onto the page without worrying about spelling or the mechanics of typing. The result? Faster, more natural composition that makes ideation effortless.
Educational benefits
Make words work for you
Dragon transcribes your words into text and reads them back to you so you can edit until you are satisfied. Use Dragon to read aloud anything from homework instructions to incoming email.
Let Dragon do the typing
For those who find typing physically or cognitively taxing, Dragon provides an easier, more intuitive way to write—and research—simply by speaking. It keeps pace with your train of thought, transcribing up to 160 words a minute.
Accessibility features support full command and control
For users with accessibility requirements, Dragon supports verbal commands to navigate documents. Use your voice as a mouse alternative, speaking to browse and search the web or to perform simple calculations.
Lesson plans at the speed of speech
Dictate lesson plans, syllabi, reading lists, worksheets, and more three times faster than typing, with 99% accuracy.
Deliver more detailed assessments
Enjoy the unprecedented ease, speed, and simplicity of using voice to assess student work and provide detailed feedback on papers, research projects, and tests.
Pick the program that suits your educational institution
The Open License Program (OLP)
Available to all qualified K‑12 and HED organizations, the OLP is a public volume license program that offers significant education discounts.
The Dragon K‑12 School License Program
This single-site program designed exclusively for K‑12 schools offers both value and flexibility, allowing schools to install Dragon Professional on up to 250 school‑owned or school-leased computers at one location.
Mobile documentation
Get work done on the move
The world is your desktop with Dragon Anywhere Mobile, our cloud‑based, professional‑grade mobile dictation solution. Dictate documents of any length, edit with ease, adjust formatting, and quickly share via email or popular cloud‑sharing apps, right from your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet