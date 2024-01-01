Dragon Speech Recognition for education

 

Academic empowerment for all

Find your voice and fulfill your potential with speech recognition software that allows you to write as fast and as fluently as you think.

Contact us

Let’s take the stress out of self‑expression

For students with accessibility needs or those that simply struggle with writing, Dragon brings the freedom to speak ideas onto the page without worrying about spelling or the mechanics of typing. The result? Faster, more natural composition that makes ideation effortless.

Educational benefits

Make words work for you

Dragon transcribes your words into text and reads them back to you so you can edit until you are satisfied. Use Dragon to read aloud anything from homework instructions to incoming email.

Let Dragon do the typing

For those who find typing physically or cognitively taxing, Dragon provides an easier, more intuitive way to write—and research—simply by speaking. It keeps pace with your train of thought, transcribing up to 160 words a minute.

Accessibility features support full command and control

For users with accessibility requirements, Dragon supports verbal commands to navigate documents. Use your voice as a mouse alternative, speaking to browse and search the web or to perform simple calculations.

Lesson plans at the speed of speech

Dictate lesson plans, syllabi, reading lists, worksheets, and more three times faster than typing, with 99% accuracy.

Deliver more detailed assessments

Enjoy the unprecedented ease, speed, and simplicity of using voice to assess student work and provide detailed feedback on papers, research projects, and tests.

Pick the program that suits your educational institution

The Open License Program (OLP)

Available to all qualified K‑12 and HED organizations, the OLP is a public volume license program that offers significant education discounts.

The Dragon K‑12 School License Program

This single-site program designed exclusively for K‑12 schools offers both value and flexibility, allowing schools to install Dragon Professional on up to 250 school‑owned or school-leased computers at one location.

Contact us to learn more

Mobile documentation

Get work done on the move

The world is your desktop with Dragon Anywhere Mobile, our cloud‑based, professional‑grade mobile dictation solution. Dictate documents of any length, edit with ease, adjust formatting, and quickly share via email or popular cloud‑sharing apps, right from your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet

What customers are saying about Dragon

Learn how speech recognition can move you to the head of the class

Call 866-748-9536 to speak to a sales specialist

Contact us