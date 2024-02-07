Healthcare AI Solutions & Services

Transform the patient‑clinician experience
Automatically create clinical documentation from patient visits with delivery in seconds with DAX Copilot—your AI assistant for automated clinical documentation.
Nuance innovations continuously evolve to meet the changing needs of providers and patients.
Accurately capture and appropriately contextualize every word of the patient encounter and automatically document patient care with ambient clinical intelligence (ACI)—a comprehensive, AI‑powered, voice‑enabled solution.
Power the modern Digital Front Door with award‑winning technology that brings world class consumer engagement to healthcare, advancing the quality of service organizations deliver across the patient journey.
Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion surrounds you with secure, convenient, and comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter.
A comprehensive portfolio of cloud‑based, AI‑powered solutions designed to efficiently and effectively improve documentation to drive clinical documentation excellence across the care continuum.
Our diagnostic solutions are continuously evolving to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of radiologists’ work, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across the continuum of care.
Make the most of every minute with speech solutions that efficiently and completely capture clinical documentation without sacrificing time with patients.
Used by 77% of hospitals and 10,000 healthcare organizations worldwide, our AI‑powered solutions capture 300 million patient stories each year. We help unburden clinicians, radiologists and care teams with efficient new ways to capture clinical information, applying real-time intelligence for better decision making across the continuum of care.
How we help
Spend 45% less time on documentation, capture the complete patient story, and ensure appropriate reimbursements. The patient story is always First Time Right with AI‑powered technology that amplifies efficiency, reduces cost, and improves the quality of clinical documentation.
Used by 2 out of 3 radiologists, Nuance technology eliminates the everyday obstacles, interruptions and delays that prevent you from doing your best work. From enhanced follow‑up adherence and recommendation consistency to reduced patient length‑of‑stay, everything improves when each detail is thoroughly seen through.
Patients are customers too—and Nuance has tools that optimize engagement while cutting customer support costs by 25%. With AI self‑service technologies, you’ll meet patients’ needs on every platform, doubling member call containment and getting more from your digital, outbound, and biometric security product portfolios.
With 750+ proven clinical strategies and 30 years of CDI experience, we capture 3B lines of medical documentation annually and continue innovating for the radiology market, 20 years and counting.
As a pioneer in speech‑enabled virtual assistants and CAPD, Nuance is tapping into a secure multi‑million‑dollar HITRUST cloud infrastructure and harnessing advanced analytics to transform patient care.
4 out of 5 facilities that use Epic, Oracle Health, Allscripts, and MEDITECH rely on Nuance every day. Our 200+ healthcare IT partnerships and deeply integrated solutions deliver optimized workflows and support better collaboration across teams.