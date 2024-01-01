Our mission


Superior outcomes

Delivering cost savings, increased revenue, and more accurate reimbursement

$1B+

of appropriate reimbursement annually for healthcare organizations

$3B+

annual savings for enterprises

$2B+

annual fraud prevention savings

Solutions that enable you to be more efficient, more effective, and more engaged

88%

increase in physician satisfaction

80%+

increase in Net Promoter Score

70%

improvement in situational awareness for state police

Fostering success in your work and advancing the quality of healthcare

40%

reduction in duplicate diagnostic imaging

82%

increase in follow-up tracking

47%

increased capture of extreme severity of illness

Microsoft + Nuance: Better together

Together, we are uniquely positioned to solve our customers’ biggest challenges and empower excellence, combining Nuance’s vertical expertise and proven outcomes with Microsoft’s leading cloud ecosystem and global scale.

World-class AI depth and scale

Together we are two trusted global innovators: the leader in conversational AI and ambient intelligence and the leader in advanced generative AI, supported by an expansive horizontal and vertical cloud platform.

Proven solutions powering daily workflows

Widely used by over 550,000 physicians worldwide to tell more than 300M patient stories around the globe, our solutions integrate with users’ standard workflows, target critical industry‑specific challenges, and ensure successful outcomes.

High-quality verticalized data

The benefits our customers receive from reliable, industry‑specific data will expand and accelerate as we scale the AI learning loop, enabling automated solutions to get progressively smarter while customer and patient touchpoints become more relevant and efficient.

A legacy of innovation

From one of the first voice recognition systems to the most advanced ambient clinical intelligence ever introduced, Nuance has played a foundational role in the emergence of conversational AI.

Powerscribe-brochure-exerpt

PowerScribe brochure, 1996

Radiology moves from transcription to speech recognition

The introduction of PowerScribe® delivers the first clinical speech‑to‑text automation for healthcare, cutting transcription costs by 87% and reducing report turnaround time by 91% for early adopter Duke University Medical Center.

dragon-release-image (Open a new window)

See Dragon’s celebrity-studded debut (Open a new window)

6 degrees of Dragon®

What do Richard Dreyfuss and Nuance have in common? In 1997, Dragon NaturallySpeaking was released at the World Trade Center, becoming the world’s first continuous speech dictation system for consumers.

person-versus-dragon-enabled-mobile-phone

Don’t text and drive...unless you’re Dragon

In 2006, Dragon swept the competition in “The Amazing Race,” a man‑machine showdown that pitted Dragon against a Guinness World Record holder for speed‑texting and Top Gear’s “The Stig,” who attempted to complete device-related tasks in a simulated driving environment.

person-in-wheelchair-looking-at-mobile-phone

Speaking from the heart

When we asked customers to tell us their stories for the 2009 “I Speak Dragon!” Contest, we had no idea how powerful those stories would be. Their testimonials are proof of the transformation that happens when visionary people are empowered by the right technology.

Dragon-cameo-image (Open a new window)

See why Ellen is "all in" on our app (Open a new window)

Dragon’s cameo on Ellen

In 2010, Dragon Dictation was one of 50 apps selected for the iTunes Hall of Fame. In 2011, Ellen called out Dragon as a personal favorite, demonstrating its ability to understand even the stickiest tongue twisters.

smartphone-with-tmobile-genius-button-and-nuance-natural-language-voice-technology

How the Genius Button™ got even smarter

T-Mobile’s Genius Button was already head of its class in 2011, when Nuance applied natural language voice technology to deliver new features, enhanced capabilities, and Hands‑Free mode innovations to optimize its Android™‑powered smartphone.

mobile-phone-with-ehr-speech-recognition

Taking EHR OOO

Nuance was first to enable mobile EHRs with speech recognition in 2012, untethering doctors from their desktops and allowing them to securely document medical records on the go.

with-image-of-boy-in-powershare-make-a-wish-poster

PowerShare travels to help make wishes come true

Nuance was honored to enable safer, more carefree travel for Make‑A‑Wish® kids by connecting them to Nuance PowerShare, the largest pediatric image sharing network in America. Access to cloud‑based imaging frees families from worry and potential delays in care while on the move with Make‑A‑Wish.

nuance-delivers-asr-to-comcast-voice-controlled-remote (Open a new window)

See Comcast's Olympic-quality voice control in action (Open a new window)

ASR, meet TV

In 2015, Nuance automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology enabled the first major TV network provider to deliver a voice interface to customers through the remote control. The Comcast X1 remote revolutionized customer experience, was adopted rapidly, and today well over 1.5 billion voice commands are made monthly.

nuance-employees-accepting-technology-and-engineering-emmy-award

Our red carpet moment

Though Nuance prefers to keep the spotlight on our customers, we were honored when Dragon TV was selected for a 2017 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award in the “Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content” category.

hand-holding-phone-with-security-screen

A biometrics breakthrough

When Nuance updated its market‑leading biometric security solution in 2018, it changed the game with an industry‑first form of behavioral biometrics that can catch fraud in real time based on choice of words and patterns of speech or writing.

Industry first in ambient clinical intelligence

To say the Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX) made a splash when it was introduced at HIMSS 2020 would be an understatement. Nuance demonstrated the transformational ability to deliver on the promise of real, unscripted ambient clinical intelligence.

awards-for-KLAS-2021 and-gold-stevie-winner-2021

Time for a new trophy case

No less than six of our customers won prestigious 2021 Stevie® Awards for Nuance solutions ranging from digital messaging to Agent AI capabilities, which made us even prouder to earn Technology Partner of the Year. 2021 was also a banner year for Dragon Medical One (DMO). Hailed by clinicians as the #1 conversational AI speech recognition solution, DMO earned top honors with the 2021 Best in KLAS Speech Recognition (Front‑End EMR) award.

microsoft-and-nuance-logos

The contact center of the future

United by shared purpose and a commitment to cutting‑edge innovation, Microsoft and Nuance joined forces(Open a new window) as one organization, making an immediate impact with the introduction of Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform (MDCCP), an open, extensible, and collaborative contact center solution designed to deliver seamless customer journeys. The MDCCP sets a new standard for conversational AI, security, and automation in the contact center.

AI-automated clinical notes—available in seconds. (Play a video)

Delivering documentation in an instant

Nuance launches DAX Copilot, transforming the patient‑clinician experience by automatically creating and delivering clinical documentation in seconds. By combining Nuance’s proven conversational and ambient technology with the most advanced generative AI and the power and scale of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare—DAX is the cure for documentation burdens.

AI that understands your expertise

Here are just a few of the industries that rely on Nuance to unlock value in more than 31B transactions a year.

Healthcare

We unburden care teams so they can focus on patients.

77% of U.S. hospitals rely on Nuance.

Learn more about
Healthcare
Financial Services

We secure accounts so customers can bank with confidence.

19 out of the top 20 financial institutions use Nuance.

Learn more about
Financial Services
Telecom

We help with seamless phone service so friends and family can stay connected.

9 out of 10 of the largest telcos/CSPs partner with Nuance.

Learn more about
Telecommunications
Retail

We make e‑commerce effortless, increasing shoppers’ satisfaction.

5 of the world’s 9 largest retailers are Nuance customers.

Learn more about
Retail
Government

We cut through red tape so civil servants can save time and better serve.

Thousands of government agencies around the world trust Nuance.

Learn more about
Government
