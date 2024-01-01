AI-powered clinical documentation solutions & services

Reduce time spent on clinical admin with Dragon Medical One​

Streamline and simplify the clinical documentation process with AI-powered clinical speech recognition​

From overload to burnout
What clinicians think
 

Findings from the HIMSS research study in ten countries, including Australia. ​
Document care from anywhere
 

Use the PowerMic Mobile app for Dragon Medical One on your smartphone.

Concerns & benefits

Free care teams from rework, recall, repeat.

Elevate your outcomes by getting it right the first time.

Clinician experience

When it isn't right the first time:

Clinician satisfaction suffers.

When it's first time right:

Clinicians experience less burnout and spend more quality time with patients and themselves.

Optimised and utilised EMR

When it isn't right the first time:

Return on investment isn’t fully realised.

When it's first time right:

Clinicians work more efficiently, saving time, money and clicks.

Financial integrity

When it isn't right the first time:

Time-consuming rework ensues.

When it's first time right:

Appropriate diagnoses lead to proper payment, less rework, and compliant claims.

Quality

When it isn't right the first time:

Quality scores drop.

When it's first time right:

Improved performance and quality scores result in a stronger reputation.

Incredible outcomes start here…

100M

fewer clicks means more time for patients

45%

less time spent on clinical documentation

90%

of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of documentation

Solutions

AI solutions that empower clinicians

Nuance solutions and services ensure information accuracy throughout the entire patient journey. Now, thanks to AI in healthcare, you can trust that clinical documentation and the patient story will always be “first time right.”

Documentation capture solutions

Secure, cloud‑based clinical documentation capabilities that accurately and efficiently capture the patient story into all major EMR platforms. Our AI‑powered Speech Recognition soluions offer the freedom and flexibility to complete patient notes and simplify the documentation process using automated workflow options that dramatically boost productivity and reduce costs.

Dragon Medical One

Cloud‑based speech recognition that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms and devices regardless of physical location. Save time and increase efficiency with the most powerful cloud‑ based speech recognition in the world.

PowerScribe One

A radiology reporting platform utilising Nuance powerful cloud-based speech recognition and natural language processing to enable the rapid and efficient creation of high-quality, actionable radiology reports.

mPower Clinical Analytics

Our NLP driven, cloud-based platform delivers meaningful analytics used to profile the organisation’s performance across relevant metrics. This information helps drive initiatives that make a real difference to clinical and business outcomes.

What customers are saying

The benefits of speech-enabling your clinical documentation

The pressure is on for healthcare teams and organisations to improve the quality of clinical documentation ensuring continuous, uninterrupted patient care especially during difficult times.

Speech recognition integrated into clinical documentation is fast becoming one of the most used tools in the quest for digital health adoption. In this whitepaper, we examine the benefits for individual healthcare professionals, patients and Australian healthcare overall.

