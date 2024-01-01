Freedom and flexibility to document your way
Nuance Dragon Medical Speech Recognition solutions are designed to accurately translate the clinician's voice into a rich, detailed narrative that feeds directly and seamlessly into all major EMR platforms. These solutions offer the freedom and flexibility to complete patient notes at their convenience and dramatically reduce the amount of time spent on documentation.
Clinicians, not technology limitations, should dictate the patient story.
Watch this demonstration to see how care teams can stay productive whether they’re at the workstation or anywhere else they need to be. Our clinical speech recognition provides a consistent experience at the hospital, clinic, office, home, and on the road.
Solutions & benefits
Speech recognition solutions that recognise how you work
These solutions allow clinicians to take control of preferences, providing multiple options to capture the patient narrative. We offer true portability and enable a consistent documentation experience regardless of your physical location.
Dragon Medical One
Cloud‑based speech recognition that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms and devices regardless of physical location.
PowerScribe One
A radiology reporting platform utilising Nuance powerful cloud-based speech recognition and natural language processing to enable the rapid and efficient creation of high-quality, actionable radiology reports.
Outcomes
45%
reduction in time spent on documentation
2hrs
freed per clinician per shift to spend with patients
98%
of clinicians recommend Nuance cloud‑based speech solutions
Three reasons and the evidence to speech‑enable your EMR
Digitised clinical documentation is the cornerstone of Australia’s vision for a fully‑integrated national eHealth network to deliver productivity benefits for healthcare and quality outcomes for patients. But many healthcare professionals are struggling with the increased burden of administration and poor usability of digitised systems. Speech recognition integrated into clinical documentation is fast becoming one of the most used tools in the quest for eHealth adoption.