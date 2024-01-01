Awards and recognition—Nuance omni-channel customer engagement

Omni-channel customer engagement awards and recognition
Award-winning excellence delivers results
Nuance's omnichannel customer engagement platform consistently receives analyst recognition and awards. Take a look at how our award winning solutions can help you.
Omnichannel customer engagement portfolio
The Stevie Award is one of the most sought after awards around the globe recognising companies who excel in various categories.
-
2022 Silver Stevie - Walgreens – Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team
Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform(Open a new window)
-
2022 Silver Stevie - Wings Financial – Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services
Nuance Gatekeeper(Open a new window)
-
2022 Silver Stevie - ANZ New Zealand – Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services (Nuance VoiceID)
Nuance Biometric Technology(Open a new window)
-
2022 Bronze Stevie - CBA – Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services
Nuance Virtual Assistant(Open a new window)
-
2021 Silver Stevie Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year
Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform(Open a new window)
-
2020 Bronze Stevie Award for Contact Centre Solution – New
Nuance Project Pathfinder(Open a new window)
-
2018 Silver Stevie Award for New Contact Centre Solution
Nuance & CallMiner Customer Engagement Analytics(Open a new window)
Digital portfolio
The Stevie Award is one of the most sought after awards around the globe recognising companies who excel in various categories.
-
2022 Bronze Stevie - CBA – Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services
Nuance Virtual Assistant(Open a new window)
-
2021 Gold Stevie Award for Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team for COVID-19 Response
USAA’s Virtual Agent (Nuance-Powered Virtual Agent)(Open a new window)
-
2021 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - Financial Service Industries
USAA's Virtual Agent (Nuance-Powered Virtual Assistant)(Open a new window)
-
2021 Silver Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - All Other Industries
Cabify's virtual assistant "ABI", using Nuance conversational AI(Open a new window)
-
2021 Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services Industries
IAG's messaging bot, Arlo the Koala (Nuance-Powered Virtual Assistant)(Open a new window)
-
2020 Silver Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries
Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform & Vodafone(Open a new window)
-
2020 Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services Industries
USAA’s Virtual Agent (Nuance-Powered Virtual Agent)(Open a new window)
-
2019 Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Customer Service, Financial Service Industries
Esurance Virtual Assistant, Et al. – Powered by Nuance(Open a new window)
-
2018 Silver Stevie Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology
Nuance Digital Engagement Platform(Open a new window)
-
2018 Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Success, Financial Services Industries
Nuance Live Chat & Citizens Bank(Open a new window)
-
2018 Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation in Customer Service, All Other Industries
Nuance Nina & Ask FedEx(Open a new window)
-
2017 Gold APAC Stevie Award for Innovation in Business-to-Business Services
Nuance Nina(Open a new window)
-
2017 Silver APAC Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development, All Other Industries
Nuance Nina & IP Australia(Open a new window)
-
2017 Bronze APAC Stevie Award for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service, Other Service Industries
Nuance Nina & Australian Taxation Office(Open a new window)
The AIconics Award is the only independently judged award for artificial intelligence applications and recognises companies that excel in enabling AI technologies.
The Opus Research Intelligent Assistants Award is given to companies who introduce virtual assistants, smart assistants and chatbots to redefine digital commerce and customer care by using natural language understanding, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.
The FinXTech Award recognises a company who has significantly helped a financial institution achieve quantifiable results.
Voice portfolio
The Stevie Award is one of the most sought after awards around the globe recognising companies who excel in various categories.
-
2020 Gold Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - All Other Industries
Nuance Conversational IVR & Humana(Open a new window)
-
2020 Gold Stevie Award for IVR or Web Service Solution – New
Nuance Lightning Engine(Open a new window)
-
2020 Bronze Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries
Nuance Conversational IVR & TELUS(Open a new window)
-
2019 Silver Stevie Award for New Contact Centre Solution
The Modern Voice: Nuance's AI‑Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog(Open a new window)
Security portfolio
The Stevie Award is one of the most sought after awards around the globe recognising companies who excel in various categories.
-
2022 Silver Stevie - ANZ New Zealand – Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services (Nuance VoiceID)
Nuance Biometric Technology(Open a new window)
-
2022 Silver Stevie - Wings Financial – Innovation in Customer Service - Financial Services
Nuance Gatekeeper(Open a new window)
-
2021 Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industry
Telefónica, using Nuance Gatekeeper(Open a new window)
-
2019 Silver Stevie Award for Best Return on Customer Service Investment
Nuance Voice Biometrics & Royal Bank of Scotland Group(Open a new window)
-
2019 Silver Stevie Award for New Contact Centre Solution Version
Nuance Security Suite—Leveraging AI to Curb Fraud Across Voice and Digital Channels(Open a new window)
-
2018 Silver Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, Financial Services Industries
Nuance Biometrics & Virginia Credit Union(Open a new window)
-
2018 Silver Stevie Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, Financial Services Industries
Nuance Biometrics & BBVA Bancomer(Open a new window)
-
2017 Gold APAC Stevie Award for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service, Financial Service Industries
Nuance Voice Biometrics & ICICI Bank(Open a new window)
The AIconics Award is the only independently judged award for artificial intelligence applications and recognizes companies that excel in enabling AI technologies.