NatWest Group fights fraud and improves customer experiences.
How do you protect 19 million banking customers from fraud? NatWest Group (formerly RBS Group) uses Nuance voice biometrics technology to quickly detect fraud attempts coming into its call centre and disrupt organised crime activities across all its customer engagement channels.
Description
NatWest needed to put more effective security mechanisms in place while still delivering a fast, smooth experience for genuine customers. That meant finding ways to rely less on passwords and other static identifiers that can be stolen or forgotten.
Jason Costain
Head of Fraud Strategy and Relationship Management
NatWest Group
Challenge
Increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts on the voice channel and beyond.
Solution
Nuance Gatekeeper analyses incoming calls to the contact centre, authenticating legitimate customers and identifying fraudsters in real time.
Results
17 million calls screened and 23 thousand fraud alerts created, leading to over 300% ROI in one year.