Dr. Day invested in Dragon speech recognition technologies and in training to make sure he could maximize his utilization of the solution within his practice. “We found that we could circumvent the transcription expense with Dragon’s speech recognition technologies,” he says.

About the time he opened his practice, Dr. Day met a Nuance Certified Reseller, who owned a medical transcription business. She happened to be in Dr. Day’s office and noticed that he was dictating clinical notes. “She asked me what I was doing, and I showed her. Because she is a forward-thinking person, she saw the opportunity to expand her business from traditional transcription. One year later, I saw her again, and she was all over it: support, knowledge, training, macros, everything with respect to Dragon Medical Practice Edition. We teamed up with her business from there.”