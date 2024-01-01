Achieve more with Dragon as your AI copilot
Improve efficiency, work‑life balance and the patient experience with Dragon solutions. These AI‑powered, voice enabled solutions automatically and accurately document patient encounters and complete clinical tasks more efficiently from pre‑charting to post visit.
Dragon solutions for clinicians
Clinicians need the right solution at the right time to fit the task at hand, because every clinician, patient, and visit is unique. Dragon offers flexible and efficient new ways to work fueled by conversational, ambient and generative AI and is hosted on Microsoft Azure, the most trusted and comprehensive cloud.
Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
See how the most widely used and trusted documentation companion has evolved to address the needs of tomorrow.
Automate documentation and clinical tasks
Streamline clinical workflows from one partner, on one platform with tightly integrated Dragon solutions.
Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot
Boost efficiency, reduce costs, and eliminate the documentation burden by automatically documenting care.
Dragon Medical One
Automate the tasks that hold you back with next‑level speech‑driven clinical documentation with secure, convenient, and comprehensive support from pre‑charting through post encounter.
PowerMic mobile
Dictate the patient story directly into the EHR using your smartphone as a secure wireless microphone.
Award‑winning solutions
Built with the experience and expertise of Microsoft + Nuance, for the highest accuracy and speed.
Nuance DAX ranks #1 for improving clinician experience
Industry leading ambient solution featured in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.
Dragon Medical One Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for four consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Experience better healthcare
Discover how generative AI‑infused healthcare experiences are transforming healthcare for clinicians, patients, and healthcare organizations.Register for a livestream session
What sets us apart
Our expertise and experience is second to none. Our technological leadership fueled by our superior AI is delivered responsibly through Microsoft’s Cloud for healthcare, the most trusted and comprehensive cloud for AI.
Experience
Over 2 decades of experience deploying conversational AI solutions to healthcare organizations.
Expertise
Our AI approach combines multiple models to optimize speed and accuracy and is trained on 1B+ mins of medical dictation annually1 and 10M+ unique ambient encounters2.
Scale
Relied on by over 550k users, in all specialties, in every setting, for over 200 EHRs, in 23 countries, in 10 languages.
Support
Over 3k members with depth and breadth with numerous support channels, training modalities and a dedicated team.
Hear how customers have transformed their organizations with Dragon solutions
Fisher‑Titus Medical Center (Play a video)
Fisher‑Titus Medical Center improves physician satisfaction and recruiting initiatives.
Pacific ENT (Play a video)
Pacific ENT optimizes their clinical documentation workflow and reduces administrative burden.
Sources:
1. Based on data from our Dragon Medical One customers.
2. Based on cumulative count of ambient encounters recorded and processed using DAX as of June 2023.