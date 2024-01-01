As the practice researched electronic health records (EHRs), they realized ‘point and click’ templates limited the information in the patient record; physicians still needed to dictate portions of their notes. Dragon Medical Practice Edition, coupled with eClinicalWorks© promised a way to create comprehensive, real-time records.

A phased rollout of eClinicalWorks and Dragon Medical Practice Edition began with a group of four technology-savvy physicians. Although some physicians resisted adopting the new workflow initially, within a few short months the entire practice was fully implemented.

Dr. Bruce Berger, cardiologist, recalled the ramp-up: “I was dragged kicking and screaming into using it, but I was trained after only one day. Today, I’m much happier than I expected. Overall productivity isn’t affected and I get a more complete note dictated now with Dragon Medical Practice Edition.”

Dr. Andrew Fireman, cardiologist, echoed those remarks: “I was surprised by how easy learning Dragon Medical Practice Edition was. You go through the tutorials and start dictating; it was just that easy.”